newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terrorism

Loved ones mark fourth anniversary of Manchester Arena attack: Mourners lay flowers and remember 22 lives lost in terror blast at Ariana Grande show

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Loved ones of the 22 victims who were killed in the Manchester bombing lay floral tributes in the city centre today as they marked the fourth anniversary of the attack.

Mourners travelled to Manchester Victoria station on Saturday to remember the 22 innocent people who were killed in the Manchester Arena terror atrocity in May 2017.

Heartbreaking photographs showed loved ones of the victims laying floral tributes, balloons and pictures of bees, a symbol of defiance following the tragedy, on the train platform.

Amid Covid-19 restrictions, the leaving of floral arrangements or other tributes anywhere in the city centre has reportedly been discouraged this year.

But huge crowds still amassed in the train station as emotional mourners flocked to pay their respects to the 22 victims and the hundreds injured during the tragedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vl24f_0a7uoYCD00
Mourners travelled to Manchester Victoria station on Saturday (pictured) to remember the 22 innocent people who were killed in the Manchester Arena terror atrocity in May 2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arlxt_0a7uoYCD00
One woman, who was wearing a face mask, was seen wiping tears away from her eyes as she visited Manchester Victoria station, while her friend comforted her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtoYB_0a7uoYCD00
Heartbreaking photographs showed loved ones of the victims laying floral tributes, balloons and pictures of bees, a symbol of defiance following the tragedy, on the train platform

One woman appeared teary-eyed as she played a bouquet of pink flowers in the train station on Saturday morning, while another man was seen kneeling among the tributes.

Another woman, who was wearing a face mask, was seen wiping tears away from her eyes as she visited Manchester Victoria station, while her friend comforted her.

Other heartfelt items that were left to remember the victims who travelled to watch an Ariana Grande concert but never returned home included cards and teddy bears.

While mass gathering remain restricted amid Covid-19 restrictions, the fourth anniversary of the tragedy is being marked with acts of remembrance at 9am and 4.30pm prayer services at Manchester Cathedral.

The names of the 22 innocent people who lost their lives will be read out, while the services will be streamed on Manchester Cathedral's Facebook, according to Manchester Evening News.

At 10.30pm, the exact time that the bomb went off on this day in 2017, bells at the cathedral and in St Ann's Church will ring out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRNLH_0a7uoYCD00
Amid Covid-19 restrictions, the leaving of tributes has been discouraged. But crowds still amassed in the train station as emotional mourners (above) flocked to pay their respects
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sd9zl_0a7uoYCD00
While mass gathering remain restricted amid Covid-19, the fourth anniversary is being marked with acts of remembrance at 9am and 4.30pm prayer services at Manchester Cathedral. Pictured: Woman brings large floral tribute to Manchester Victoria station on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAc2h_0a7uoYCD00
One woman appeared teary-eyed (above) as she played a bouquet of pink flowers in the train station on Saturday morning, while another man was seen kneeling among the tributes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ljLf_0a7uoYCD00
Figen Murray, the mother of 29-year-old Arena victim Martyn Hett, took to Twitter to mark the fourth anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack. Pictured: Two women bring bouquets of flowers into the city on Saturday

Figen Murray, the mother of 29-year-old Arena victim Martyn Hett, took to Twitter to mark the fourth anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack.

On Friday, she wrote: 'Tomorrow is the fourth anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack where we lost 22 amazing people but tomorrow also marks the anniversary of Fusilier Lee Rigby who was murdered in 2013. Thinking about his family as well.'

Before adding on Saturday morning: 'I could just think about my own grief but there are so many people in pain today including Lee's family. If we don't have compassion and love for others then humanity will not ever be in good shape.'

Starting from next year, commemorations for the tragedy will take place at the new Glade of Light memorial, which is due to be completed by the end of this year.

The memorial is designed to be a tranquil garden space, with a planting scheme planned to ensure year-round colour and reflect the changing seasons. It will also have a white stone ring which will carry the names of the 22 victims.

Meanwhile, the ongoing inquiry into the Manchester Arena attack was paused at 10.31 on Thursday, and is not sitting today, to remember those who died.

Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a home-made shrapnel packed bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the arena on May 22 2017, killing 22 bystanders and injuring hundreds more.

Priti Patel took to Twitter on Saturday to tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, writing: 'On the fourth anniversary of the attack at the Manchester Arena, my thoughts and prayers are with the 22 people who lost their lives, their loved ones and all those that have been affected by the tragic event.

'I'm always in awe of how the people of Manchester came together in the wake of the attack & continue to provide unwavering support to their community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wjjja_0a7uoYCD00
Starting from next year, commemorations for the tragedy (pictured: Manchester Victoria station) will take place at the new Glade of Light memorial, which is due to be completed by the end of this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHhZ5_0a7uoYCD00
As well as floral bouquets, many people left personalised messages in a large circle of tributes placed in Manchester Victoria station on the fourth anniversary of the attack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFQTw_0a7uoYCD00
Other heartfelt items that were left at the station to remember the victims who travelled to watch an Ariana Grande concert but never returned home included cards and teddy bears

'This includes @FigenMurray's work, the Martyn's Law campaign and others who have campaigned tirelessly for a Protect Duty.

'Anniversaries can be a challenging time for those who have experienced or been affected by terrorism, whether at home or abroad.

'People can be affected in more ways than many of us could ever imagine and it is vital they get the support and advice they need.

'Throughout the Manchester Arena Inquiry, the NHS Greater Manchester Resilience Hub is providing support for anyone directly affected by the incident including family members and first responders.'

Meanwhile chief executive of Manchester City Council said: 'Four years may have passed but we know that for many the pain of what happened on 22 May 2017 has not diminished. We will always remember those who were killed, as well as those left with physical and mental injuries.

'Of course, anniversaries have a particular resonance but we don't just remember them one day every year and it is heartening that good progress is being made on the city's permanent memorial.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

177K+
Followers
69K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Priti Patel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Balloons#The New Attack#Bombing#Manchester Cathedral#Manchester Evening News#St Ann S Church#Figenmurray#Manchester City Council#Manchester Arena Inquiry#Emotional Mourners#Pink Flowers#Remembrance#Floral Tributes#Heartbreaking Photographs#Light Memorial#Home#Commemorations#Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Manchester Arena attack: Steward and survivor bought together

Manchester Arena attack: Steward and survivor bought together. Steward Usman Ahmed helped people on the night of the Manchester Arena attack and what he witnessed has had a major impact on his life. Martin Hibbert was severely injured by the bomb, but he has not let it stop him from...
Worldrailadvent.co.uk

Manchester Arena Bombing: Northern to mark fourth anniversary at Manchester Victoria station

Train operator, Northern, is marking the fourth anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing, and is also helping others to do the same during the current restrictions. Northern will broadcast a minutes silence on their Facebook page in the memory of the victims at Manchester Victoria on Saturday 22nd May at 12 pm; this will allow others to do the same at their homes.
Petskentlive.news

Heroic police dog first on scene after Manchester Arena attack dies

The heroic police dog who was first on the scene at the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017 has died. PD Mojo worked throughout the night of the bombing alongside handler PC Phil Healy. The British Transport Police dog was tasked with searching the Victoria train station and the arena...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Manchester Arena attack police commander ‘like rabbit in headlights,’ inquiry told

The most senior police commander in charge of the response to the Manchester Arena terror attack was described as being “like a rabbit in the headlights,” a public inquiry has seard.Retired Lancashire Police officer Andrea Bradbury arrived at Greater Manchester Police (GMP) HQ after being slightly injured in the deadly bombing and intending to report to the force what was happening at the Arena.But Ms Bradbury said she had trouble at the gatehouse then saw a female officer also arriving. “All I had was a woman shoving a warrant card at me and saying, 'I'm gold',” she said.Assistant Chief Constable...
EntertainmentBBC

Manchester Arena attack: Stories of hope for the future

Twenty-two people were killed when a bomb was detonated at the Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017. Hundreds more were injured and thousands of lives were torn apart by the attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert. On the eve of the fourth anniversary of the atrocity, survivors...
Public SafetyThe Independent

Cathedral remembers Manchester Arena bombing victims

A prayer service was held on Saturday at Manchester Cathedral, during which the names were read out of the 22 people who died in the suicide attack on May 22 2017. The service was led by Manchester Cathedral’s Dean Rogers Govender with Manchester mayor Andy Burnham in attendance, lighting a candle in remembrance.
AnimalsBBC

Manchester Arena attack: Healing through nature and animals

Jenny Howarth was with her 13-year-old cousin when a bomb was detonated at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017. Their aunties who were waiting to pick them up, were seriously injured. Rob Grew was buying groceries nearby and rushed to help when...
WorldGreenwichTime

BTS' Jung Kook on 'Dynamite,' Loving ARMY, and Learning From Ariana Grande

“We’ve known each other for so long,” J-Hope recently told BTS’ youngest member, Jung Kook, 23. “And I love how you haven’t changed at all.” More than any other member, Jung Kook grew up in BTS; he was only 15 when the group debuted in 2013, and he’d been famous for years by the time he graduated high school, with the other members attending the ceremony. With formidable singing and dancing skills, he’s always been a born pop star, with multiple agencies trying to recruit him as early as 2011. Since then, he’s more than fulfilled his promise, playing a key role on BTS’ biggest songs, including “Dynamite.” In a conversation from his label’s Seoul headquarters, where he wore a plain white sweatshirt with a matching white mask and a black bucket hat, he discussed making “Dynamite,” his vocal evolution, his Ariana Grande fandom, and more.
CelebritiesMonster Children

Liam and Noel Gallagher Reveal What They’ve Been Working On

You might remember back in February, when journalist sleuths discovered that Liam and Noel Gallagher quietly registered a joint film production company named Kosmic Kyte Ltd. Well, the reason for such covert movements has finally been revealed, and Oasis fans should be pretty chuffed because a documentary is officially in the works. The brothers will be executive producers on a film about one of their most iconic concerts from the 90s: Knebworth, a live show that saw upwards of 250,000 Oasis fanatics come through across just two nights, when the Brit band was truly at the peak of their popularity. Seriously—around 4% of the country’s population applied for tickets, so if that doesn’t tell you all you need to know about the stratospheric stardom of Oasis in ’96, you’re going to need to hold out for the concert doco.
MusicNME

Ministry Of Sound announce huge 30th anniversary O2 arena show

Longstanding dance music institution Ministry Of Sound has announced details of a huge London show to mark its 30th anniversary this year. Ministry Of Sound was founded as a South London nightclub in 1991, with the brand expanding in the time since to incorporate a record label, touring platform, fitness studio and more.
MusicBBC

Glastonbury: BBC to screen director's cut of live-stream concert

A director's cut of Glastonbury's all-star live-stream concert will be shown on the BBC in the coming weeks. Featuring sets from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim and Kano, the show will be accompanied by a behind-the-scenes documentary presented by Jo Whiley. The five-hour show was first streamed on Saturday, but was...
Entertainmentbristol247.com

Lyrics from popular love songs hung above city centre streets

Buskers played alongside lyrics from popular love songs which have appeared above streets to welcome back people to the city centre. All of the musicians study at BIMM Institute Bristol and played under one of the 20 sets of pink lyrics featuring words from artists including The Beatles, Elton John and Bob Marley.