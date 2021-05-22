newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Arsenal and Tottenham facing packed early schedule next season due to Europa Conference League

By Matthew Cooper
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all in the running to finish seventh this season, going in the final day of the Premier League.

West Ham United need just a point from their last game against Southampton to seal a sixth-placed finish, which would see them qualify for next season's Europa League.

Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal are separated by just one point and whoever finishes seventh will enter the new Europa Conference League.

However, whichever team qualifies for UEFA's new tournament will face a packed early season schedule, with two extra games needing to be played during the opening 14 days of the new campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ji1FB_0a7uoXJU00
The team that finishes seventh in the Premier League will qualify for the Europa Conference League (Image: UEFA)

Their involvement in the competition will start during the play-off round, with the first leg due to be played on August 19 and the second leg on August 26.

The new Premier League season is set to begin on August 14, meaning players who will have had a shorter off-season and pre-season because of the Euros face a packed start to the campaign, with four games in their first two weeks back.

When asked about the prospect of playing in the Conference League, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said: "It's a new competition, so I don't really know what will happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEcdT_0a7uoXJU00
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken about the prospect of his side qualifying for the new competition (Image: Pool via REUTERS)

"First of all, let's try to finish as high as possible and then we will determine, if we are involved, the best way is to do it.

"We have experienced in the last few years how tough it is being in the Europa League, given the amount of games you play and the short turnaround before Premier League matches.

"I think there is a lot of history there with teams that have been involved in the Europa League, and the negative consequences it has on the Premier League positions.

"We've tried to give it the best possible go, we came up a little bit short, but this club has to be in Europe."

Meanwhile, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti said: "It is a different competition, it is a new competition. I think there were three competitions in Europe and then they changed and now another competition is back.

"It is not the most the exciting competition in Europe, we know. But participating could be good for us, for our future and the future of this club."

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

353K+
Followers
70K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Mikel Arteta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Europa Conference League#Everton#The Premier League#The Conference League#The Europa League#Southampton#West Ham United#Games#Campaign#Face#Whichever Team#Europe#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier League90min.com

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham to Host Pre-Season 'Charity Cup' in Bid to Improve Image After Super League Debacle

London's "Big Three" - Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham - are in conversation over hosting a mini pre-season tournament as an alternative to their traditional summer tours. According to the Daily Mail, proceeds from the games will be given to charity and all three clubs believe the initiative will help mend their relationship with their fanbase, following a highly damaging period for them following the European Super League debacle.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

How Arsenal can qualify UEFA Europa Conference League

Everyone who insists that Arsenal can’t qualify for European competition next season is sorely mistaken. Why be so defeatist with the shiny new UEFA Europa Conference League still firmly up for grabs? It’s well within the Gunners’ sights. Whether they want it is another matter. After bowing out of the...
Premier LeaguetheScore

Report: Kane requests summer transfer from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave in the summer, The Telegraph's Matt Law reports. The 27-year-old would reportedly prefer to stay in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United considered the most likely destinations. Whether Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

After Saturday results Tottenham Hotspur controls Europa League destiny

Only a few days ago the match against Wolverhampton on Sunday was of little meaning for Tottenham Hotspur. However, following the results on Saturday that included a West Ham draw and Leicester City lifting the FA Cup, Tottenham controls their own Europa League Destiny. If Tottenham can manage three wins from the final three matches, the Spurs can finish no worse than in the Europa League group stage for next season.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s last two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Teenager Daniel Jebbison makes history by boosting Blades to victory at Everton

Sheffield United teenager Daniel Jebbison scored just seven minutes into his first Premier League start to put a huge dent in Everton’s hopes of European football. The Canadian-born forward, aged 17 years and 309 days, became the competition’s youngest scorer on his full debut and it is doubtful whether he will find the net with an easier chance against a static home defence in the 1-0 victory.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Spurs-linked Marcel Sabitzer issues intriguing reply on his future

Tottenham Hotspur supporters will certainly be intrigued by comments Marcel Sabitzer has made to Sky concerning his future with RB Leipzig. Sabitzer looks set to be linked with a host of clubs over the coming months. As reported by Football London last week, the 27-year-old is a player Tottenham like a lot.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham and Arsenal face missing out on Orkun Kokcu after AC Milan step up their interest in Feyenoord midfielder by holding talks with Turkey star's representatives in blow to Premier League duo

Tottenham and Arsenal are in danger of missing out on summer target Orkun Kokcu after AC Milan held talks over signing the midfielder. The two north London clubs are set to compete for the Turkey international this summer, but the Italian giants have now stepped up their interest. It emerged...
Premier Leagueworldinsport.com

Premier League: Alisson Scores Dramatic Late Winner For Liverpool

Crystal Palace came from behind twice to steal victory against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in today’s first Premier League encounter. Palace have never come back from behind at half-time to win a Premier League game under Roy Hodgson, but they did today despite Villa’s star man Jack Grealish making an appearance after a lengthy injury spell on the sidelines.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Sheffield United upset Everton to leave Toffees’ European aspirations on the brink

Sheffield United teenager Daniel Jebbinson scored just seven minutes into his first Premier League start to put a huge dent in Everton’s hopes of European football. The Canadian-born forward, aged 17 years and 309 days, became the competition’s youngest scorer on his full debut and it is doubtful whether he will find the net with an easier chance against a static home defence in the 1-0 victory.
Premier Leaguemancity.com

Pep 'hopeful' Aguero will return for Everton clash

With Sunday’s game against Everton the last chance for City fans to see their idol play at the Etihad, the focus is on when our record goal-scorer will be available again. Having missed the Newcastle game, Aguero will again be absent for the trip to Brighton, but Guardiola remains cautiously optimistic he will return in time for the weekend.