Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay steps out to film with costars just three weeks after giving birth to daughter Summer

VANDERPUMP Rules star Scheana Shay was spotted filming alongside her costars, just three weeks after welcoming her daughter.

The 36-year-old TV personality, who welcomed her first baby - named Summer Moon - last month, is already back on her feet and working.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kop1H_0a7uoWQl00
Scheana has been spotted out filming weeks after giving birth Credit: BackGrid

Scheana and her boyfriend Brock Honey Davies welcomed their baby girl on April 26, revealing to news of their newborn to their Instagram fans.

Alongside a photo of the couple and their first child, she detailed giving birth at a Los Angeles hospital after over 24 hours in labor.

Just a month later, the first time mom is already returning to work, as she was spotted getting ready to film alongside her Vanderpump Rules costars.

Looking glamorous, Scheana opted for a black sweater-style dress, alongside a matching black headband and an over-the-shoulder purse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdv5K_0a7uoWQl00
The star was joined by fellow reality star Ariana Madix Credit: BackGrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1O6I_0a7uoWQl00
The new mom opted for a glamorous look including high-heeled boots Credit: BackGrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qj9t8_0a7uoWQl00
Her boyfriend Brock was seen carpooling the stars to the restaurant Credit: BackGrid

She accessorized her look with knee-high boots, with an impressive heel despite being only a matter of weeks postpartum.

The TV star finalized her look with large hoop earrings as well as a soft palette of make-up, including a pink lip and false lashes.

She was joined by fellow cast member Ariana Madix, as well as beau Brock in the drivers seat of a car as they carpooled to the filming location.

It comes after the new mom was forced to clap back against trolls who say the reality star is "not focused" on her newborn Summer Moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dB3GI_0a7uoWQl00
Scheana welcomed Summer Moon last month Credit: Instagram

Shortly after welcoming her daughter and sharing her birth video on YouTube, Scheana stood up for herself when trolls slammed her in her DMs.

Scheana took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share a DM she received from a fan that said the Bravo star was too "worried" about the video and "not focused" on her newborn.

The troll wrote: "FOCUS ON YOUR PREECLAMPSIA! Seriously you want to preach and talk about it but still freaking worried about your blog?

"Girl we have other in vitro mommies and you're being so inconsiderate. We all stood by you so maybe you need to stand by us. SO SELFISH."

Most read in Celebrity

Scheana, who revealed her preeclampsia diagnosis, wrote in response: "First off, I AM only focused on mine and Summer's health right now.

"She's doing just fine, and I'm improving each day here. I'm not 'worried.' I already shot the vlog and post every week, and it has some great CPR training for people.

"How about you watch over the next 3 weeks as I navigate through having HELLP syndrome at the hospital."

The new mother also shared an adorable photo of her cuddling Summer, which she captioned: "My everything."

