Premier League

Bruno Fernandes is what Manchester United have been missing 'in the last few years', claims former boss Sir Alex Ferguson... as he hails the 'fantastic' Manchester United midfielder

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Bruno Fernandes is exactly the kind of player Manchester United have been missing in the last few years, according to legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The attacking midfielder, 26, has enjoyed a superb second season at Old Trafford, scoring an astonishing 28 goals and laying on 18 assists across 57 matches in all competitions this campaign, fully justifying his £65million transfer in January 2020.

And Ferguson told BBC Radio Manchester that the 27-cap Portuguese international's confidence, creativity and composure meant he represents exactly what the Red Devils have needed in recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22z0aR_0a7uoUfJ00
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has scored 28 goals and laid on 18 assists this campaign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPCNW_0a7uoUfJ00
The Portuguese attacking midfielder has led from the front, captaining the side on occasion

Ferguson said: 'Well, he's been fantastic, the lad.

'He's scored important goals and even when he's taking his penalty kicks he's very, very confident about them and I can't even think if a goalkeeper's got anywhere near his penalty kicks.

'So he's calm, his shots from outside the box are always a threat and he's got the thing that United have really needed in the last few years with his ability to make a pass in the final third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0225xt_0a7uoUfJ00
Iconic former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson praised the 26-year-old's creativity and calm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yj0Nf_0a7uoUfJ00
Fernandes (second left) will contest the Europa League final against Villarreal on Wednesday

'It opens up defences and I think that's important.'

United travel to Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday knowing second place is already secured.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will then contest the Europa League showpiece against Unai Emery's Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday.

