Aaron Wan-Bissaka gives England something the rest of Gareth Southgate's full-backs don't

Gareth Southgate has so much creative talent at his disposal for the Euros – but the one thing the England manager might need to deploy when he gets to the business end of the championship is a destroyer.

When it comes to the art of one-on-one defending, no Englishman does it better than Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Manchester United right-back has not got the attacking qualities of Kyle Walker or Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But the memory of England coming under the cosh in the second half of their World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018 and realising it was only a matter of time before the Three Lions cracked, illustrated the need for one or two players who seem to always get a foot in.

Wan-Bissaka gives England something that the rest of Southgate's full-back options don't.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Everton's Ben Godfrey is made of the same stuff – pace, perception and a bloody-minded will to stick to his opponent like glue. Godfrey also has the adaptability to play in a three-man central defensive system or as a full-back.

Versatility is also a reason to include Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka.

Saka can play as a wide attacker or at left-back and while it has been a tough season for him in a struggling Gunners team, he will be better for the experience.

Harry Kane is the only Englishman to score more goals than Patrick Bamford this season – and the Leeds striker would bring something a little bit different to Southgate's other striking options.

Mason Greenwood has shown himself to be such a natural finisher with either foot that he is another youngster who must make the cut.

Even with an extended 26-man squad, it's tough on Tyrone Mings, Danny Ings, James Maddison, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady, Michael Keane and Kieran Trippier.

My full 26-man squad:

Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson

Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben Godfrey

Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Bukayo Saka

Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Mason Greenwood, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Patrick Bamford.