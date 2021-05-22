newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Aaron Wan-Bissaka gives England something the rest of Gareth Southgate's full-backs don't

By Jacob Murtagh
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago

Gareth Southgate has so much creative talent at his disposal for the Euros – but the one thing the England manager might need to deploy when he gets to the business end of the championship is a destroyer.

When it comes to the art of one-on-one defending, no Englishman does it better than Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Manchester United right-back has not got the attacking qualities of Kyle Walker or Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But the memory of England coming under the cosh in the second half of their World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018 and realising it was only a matter of time before the Three Lions cracked, illustrated the need for one or two players who seem to always get a foot in.

Wan-Bissaka gives England something that the rest of Southgate's full-back options don't.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4ZyZ_0a7uoR1800
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Image: REUTERS)

Everton's Ben Godfrey is made of the same stuff – pace, perception and a bloody-minded will to stick to his opponent like glue. Godfrey also has the adaptability to play in a three-man central defensive system or as a full-back.

Versatility is also a reason to include Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka.

Saka can play as a wide attacker or at left-back and while it has been a tough season for him in a struggling Gunners team, he will be better for the experience.

Who should be in the England squad? Who should miss out? Tell us in the comment section below

Harry Kane is the only Englishman to score more goals than Patrick Bamford this season – and the Leeds striker would bring something a little bit different to Southgate's other striking options.

Mason Greenwood has shown himself to be such a natural finisher with either foot that he is another youngster who must make the cut.

Even with an extended 26-man squad, it's tough on Tyrone Mings, Danny Ings, James Maddison, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady, Michael Keane and Kieran Trippier.

My full 26-man squad:

Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson

Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben Godfrey

Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Bukayo Saka

Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Mason Greenwood, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Patrick Bamford.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

353K+
Followers
70K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Danny Ings
Person
James Maddison
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Ben Godfrey
Person
Kieran Trippier
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
James Tarkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Englishman#The Manchester United#Everton#Arsenal#Three Lions#Leeds#Croatia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Paul Scholes claims Aaron Wan-Bissaka 'doesn't look right throwing a ball' after full-back's role in Roma's first-half equaliser in dramatic Europa League semi-final at Old Trafford

Paul Scholes questioned Aaron Wan-Bissaka's ability on throw-ins after his role in Roma's first goal against Manchester United. After Bruno Fernandes had given the hosts the lead, Lorenzo Pellegrini equalised from the penalty spot, with the award of the penalty initially coming from a poor Wan-Bissaka throw. It led the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith heaps praise on 'outstanding' Ollie Watkins after his goal in victory at Everton... as Martin Keown backs the in-form striker to win a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith is delighted with the progress striker Ollie Watkins has made this season and felt his performance in the 2-1 victory at Everton was one of his best. The newly-capped England international's 15th club goal of the season was cancelled out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 20th...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

TBR View: Manager hailed ‘great’ and ‘brave’ by Kane could be sensible option for Tottenham role

Tottenham’s hunt for a successor to Jose Mourinho is seemingly not going to plan, with managerialism targets dropping out of contention left, right and centre. RB Leipzig manager, who The Independent reported was Spurs’ top target for the role has since agreed to join Bayern Munich in the summer, whilst Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, who The Guardian claimed was also highly touted amongst those at Tottenham to take the job, has since signed a new deal with the Dutch giants.
WorldTribal Football

Leeds fullback Ayling reveals Southgate contact: But the Euros...?

Leeds United fullback Luke Ayling has revealed contact with England coach Gareth Southgate. The 29-year-old has been discussed as a potential surprise option in the England squad for the upcoming European Championships. “Of course it's a dream to play for England but when you see Trent (Alexander-Arnold) can't get in...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate set to be without 12 players for England's pre-Euro 2020 warm-up games if both European finals are all-English affairs with likes of Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount not available

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to be without 12 members of his Euros squad as the prospect of all-English European finals threatens to derail the national team's tournament preparations. Chelsea will face Manchester City in Istanbul on May 29, just four days before England face Austria in their first...
SoccerThe Guardian

Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 plans disrupted by European club finals

Gareth Southgate’s preparations for the delayed Euro 2020 finals have been thrown into turmoil by the involvement of English clubs in the Champions League and Europa League finals. The England manager will name his 26-man squad for the tournament on 25 May – he wants to get them together on...
Premier Leaguethesportsman.com

England Hopefuls Impress As Gareth Southgate Watches Aston Villa Beat Everton

As Gareth Southgate watched on from the Goodison Park stands, the England players on show put on a blinder in one of most exciting games of the season. Chances were plentiful at both ends as Southgate’s forward options Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both got themselves on the scoresheet to strengthen their chances of making the 26-man Euro 2020 squad.
UEFAThe Guardian

The fringe players hoping to make England’s 26-man squad for the Euros

Earlier this week Uefa confirmed that squads for the European Championship this summer will be expanded from 23 to 26 players. It is good news for players who were on the edge of squads and for international managers who were struggling to whittle down their options. Gareth Southgate has a deep pool of talent from which to choose. With that in mind, we have suggested three defenders, midfielders and forwards, as well as one goalkeeper, who will hope to squeeze into his 26-man squad for the summer. Players who are injured and at risk of missing out – Danny Ings and Jordan Henderson, for example – are overlooked.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Eberechi Eze is a rare talent and glides past opponents like Jack Grealish... Gareth Southgate could do worse than consider the Crystal Palace man for his extended England Euro 2020 squad

Eberechi Eze is a rare talent. Rare in that he controls a game from midfield by playing like a winger. There is something of Jack Grealish about him; an ability to make mannequins of opponents as he skates forward at will, always with the ball seemingly on a string. On...
UEFA90min.com

England reveal Euro 2020 squad announcement date

Gareth Southgate will announce his England squad for the upcoming European Championship on May 25, giving him over two weeks to work with his chosen group. The boss has been handed the added luxury of naming 26 players in his squad as opposed to the usual 23, with managers across Europe keen for extra rotation after one of the most physically intense seasons in recent memory.
Soccerledburyreporter.co.uk

England boss Gareth Southgate launches giant flag tour in aid of grassroots game

England manager Gareth Southgate and former Scotland striker Joe Jordan have launched giant flag tours of their countries ahead of Euro 2020 to help support grassroots football. Nationwide, sponsors of the Football Association’s Respect campaign, the England team and Scotland’s Positive Play programme, will donate £1 for each of the...
UEFASkySports

Mason Greenwood: Why England should take the Manchester United striker to Euro 2020

Will Mason Greenwood make England's squad for Euro 2020? The Pitch to Post Review podcast panel have their say on why the Manchester United forward should be included... With England boss Gareth Southgate watching on from the stands, Greenwood impressed once again for United as he got on the score sheet in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.
SoccerBBC

Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain suffers ankle ligament damage

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has suffered ankle ligament damage, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed. Solskjaer said he was "hopeful" that he would play again this season - with Euro 2020 starting next month. The 28-year-old was using crutches and was wearing a protective boot in the stands at...
SoccerNBC New York

Google Is Helping the England Soccer Manager Pick His Squad. Here's How

England Manager Gareth Southgate has been using a piece of player performance software developed by the Football Association and Google Cloud. The platform contains thousands of minutes of video clips and stats on everything from passes completed and shots on target, to fouls conceded and distance covered. Southgate is under...