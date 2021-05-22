newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo 'serious about Man Utd return and taking pay cut' to make transfer happen

By Jake Polden
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly serious about making a fairytale return to Manchester United a reality.

The Juventus star left Old Trafford for Real Madrid back in 2009, after winning the Champions League, three Premier League titles, and his first Ballon d'Or while representing the Red Devils.

Ronaldo has regularly been linked with a move back to United but a transfer has never come to fruition.

But this could be about to change this summer transfer window, amid claims the Portuguese is genuinely serious about a return to United and reports Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on board with making the prospect a reality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFoaT_0a7uoQ8P00
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly serious about making a fairytale return to Manchester United a reality (Image: UEFA via Getty Images)

According to Spanish publication AS, United have made it clear to Ronaldo that they would like to re-sign him next month.

Solskjaer is already said to have outlined his plans for United to Ronaldo, and has given the 36-year-old assurances over how important he would be to the squad.

Ronaldo's future rests on Juventus' fate as they go into the final day of the Serie A season in fifth place.

If the Old Lady fails to qualify for the Champions League then Ronaldo is certain to leave.

Juventus would reportedly accept around £21.5million to sell Ronaldo, with the Portuguese prepared to take a pay cut to return to Manchester United.

Ronaldo is said to be attracted by the idea of returning to United for another spell before finally representing his very first club, Sporting Lisbon, one last time.

