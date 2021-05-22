newsbreak-logo
Ministry of Trade Industry and Energy of Repu : Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Organizes Korea-US Business Roundtable During President Moon Jae-in's US Visit

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

During President Moon Jae-in's visit to the United States (May 20-23), Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook took steps to reinforce economic cooperation between the two countries, including the Korea-US Business Roundtable attended by President Moon Jae-in and United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. ➊ Minister Moon...

commerce.gov

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Hosts Roundtable with President Moon Jae-In, Minister Moon Sung Wook, and U.S. and South Korea Business Leaders

On Friday, May 21, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo hosted a roundtable with Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-In, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy Sung Wook Moon and U.S. and South Korean CEOs to demonstrate the importance of the economic relationship between the United States and South Korea, and in particular, significant cross-border investments in sectors critical to the long-term growth of both economies.
