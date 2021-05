In the five games the West Deptford High softball team was victorious in this season, it managed to jump out on its opponent. In four of their five losses, the Eagles did not. “One thing I have been preaching to these girls is that we’ve got to get ahead early,” head coach Sydney Jakubowski said. “We’ve got to get ahead and stay ahead. I think when we score first, we put ourselves in a much better position to win ballgames.”