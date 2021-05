The Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals resume their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series Monday, and NESN has you covered with all of the Game 2 action. Puck drop from Capital One Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. But before these East Division powerhouses do battle in the nation’s capital, NESN will provide a full hour of pregame coverage with “Bruins Face-Off Live: First Round.” NESN will air the game itself, as well as a full hour of postgame coverage after the final horn sounds.