An 18-year-old accused of assaulting a state trooper and fleeing the scene of a Lancaster County traffic stop was arrested overnight Wednesday in Lebanon County, police say. David J. Pratt was arrested without incident at about 12:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Chestnut Street in Lebanon, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane. He was turned over to the Lebanon County Booking Center and will be taken back to Lancaster County.