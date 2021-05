Mifflin and Juniata counties each saw low counts of new COVID-19 cases, according to data released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The health department said Mifflin County had four new cases and Juniata County had three. In Snyder County, 11 new cases were reported, Huntingdon County saw nine new cases and Perry County saw 13. The counties totals are now 5,276 in Mifflin County, 2,090 in Juniata County, 3,591 in Snyder County, 5,017 in Huntingdon County, and 3,730 in Perry County since the pandemic began in March 2020.