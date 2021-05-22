Windows Phone failed, but its design stood the test of time

In case you missed the news, Windows 10X was canceled. Windows 10X was supposed to be a new “light” operating system from Microsoft, which, instead of being based on their existing Windows 10 code, was built from the ground up. It was initially meant for dual-screen devices (which weren’t a thing then and aren’t really a thing now), but then this restriction was lifted and it was pitched more as a competitor to light operating systems like Chrome OS for affordable computers. It also came with some notably different design choices to regular Windows 10. While the Windows 10X train might never leave the station, users who were fans of these UI changes might be glad to know some of them might make their way to Windows 10.