Durango, CO

With freedom comes great responsibility

Durango Herald
 4 days ago

Emerging, transitioning and evolving are all words used to describe how we might be feeling these days, or as I like to say, “as we come out of our COVID cocoons.”. I want to thank San Juan Basin Public Health for its hard work and dedication over this past year, and Durango City Council for its leadership and for removing the city mask ordinance. This allows each individual business to decide what will be required in their private facility based on their own comfort levels, medical needs and business model. As a reminder, it is recommended that if you are not vaccinated, you should continue wearing a mask to protect yourself and others.

