Busy Night At Little League Complex Friday

In junior league, Salem Tire beats Minor League 19-9 through 6 innings. Salem Tire took the early lead and never looked back. Jalen Inlow was the winning pitcher with 7 strike outs and 1 earned run through 3 innings and Colten Starnes finished off the game also adding 7 strike outs. Salem Tire was led, at the plate by Aiden Bass with 4 hits on the day, 1 RBI and 3 runs scored. Ben Ryan had a hit with 3 rbi’s as well as Micah Snyder adding 2 hits with 2 rbi’s and 3 runs scored with Wyatt McCarty also adding an RBI with his hit. On the mound for Minor League was Aiden Rose who struck out 7 as well in the losing effort. At the plate Silas Moats, Aiden Rose & Armani Dempsey had multi hit games with Aiden Rose driving in two runs and Armani Dempsey, Colten Rodgers and Anthony Wilborn all driving in a run as well. Salem Tire improves to 2 – 0 on the season while Minor League loses their season opener sitting at 0 – 1.