Busy Night At Little League Complex Friday
At the Little league Complex last night in Pony League play Salem Tire knocked off Minor League 11-5. Salem Tire was down 3-2 in the top of the 4th when Caiden Beer singled scoring 2 runs. Salem Tire pulled away for good with 3 runs in the 4th including a bases loaded walk to Jalen Inlow. They put up 5 more in the 5th. Adrian Miller and Ben Ryan all drove in runs in the frame. Colton Starnes earned the win going 3 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs with 5 strikeouts. Carter Lowe, Micah Snyder and Miller all put in work out of the bullpen. Armoni Dempsey went 3 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs with 6 ks. Silas Moats and Jackson Green finished the game on the mound. Dempsey also went 2-3 at the plate.southernillinoisnow.com