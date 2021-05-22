newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, IL

Busy Night At Little League Complex Friday

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Little league Complex last night in Pony League play Salem Tire knocked off Minor League 11-5. Salem Tire was down 3-2 in the top of the 4th when Caiden Beer singled scoring 2 runs. Salem Tire pulled away for good with 3 runs in the 4th including a bases loaded walk to Jalen Inlow. They put up 5 more in the 5th. Adrian Miller and Ben Ryan all drove in runs in the frame. Colton Starnes earned the win going 3 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs with 5 strikeouts. Carter Lowe, Micah Snyder and Miller all put in work out of the bullpen. Armoni Dempsey went 3 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs with 6 ks. Silas Moats and Jackson Green finished the game on the mound. Dempsey also went 2-3 at the plate.

southernillinoisnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Salem, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Hits#Little League Complex#Pony League#Jackson Green#Squibb Tank#United Medical#Wabash#Security Alarm#Jerold Henson Painting#Coach Pitch#Runs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Martin Named GLVC Pitcher of the Year

Salem grad and Quincy University southpaw Riley Martin was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference pitcher of the year. Martin logged 66 innings in 10 starts striking out 130 on his way to finishing the regular year with a 3.00 ERA, .224 opponent batting average and 3 complete games. Martin recorded double digit strikeouts in all but one start piling up 16 or more on 5 occasions to become the 1st Quincy hurler to be named the pitcher of the year since 2003. In his last regular season start, Martin struck out 19 in just seven innings, earning his 2nd pitcher of the week award. His 19-k performance came against top seed and GLVC Championships Illinois Springfield.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cougars Use Long Ball For Sweep…..Salem Falls At Nashville, Hosts Wesclin Today

The SC Lady Cougars improved to 12-3 with a double header sweep at Woodlawn with a pair of 9-8 wins. In the opener, Halle Smith hit 2 doubles and homered to drive in 3, Sydnee Garrett drove in a run with a double. In the 2nd game, Kayla Swift homered twice and drove in five, Brooklyn and Sydnee Garret also homered. SC will host Altamont for a double header this afternoon weather permitting.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem 10u Goes 2-2 Over The Weekend

The Salem 10u played a pair of double headers this weekend. On Saturday they dropped a pair of close games to the Effingham Heaters losing the opener 10-9. Owen Tennyson drove in a pair with RBI also from Bentley Bryan, Zane Applegate, Jax Schaubert and Rhett Starnes. Salem then dropped the 2nd game 10-8. Jayce Keller homered with 4 RBI, Applegate drove in 2 and Tennyson added another.
Illinois StatePantagraph

Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem 12u Splits Pool Games At Salem Tournament

The Salem 12u tournament opened up last night at the Little League Complex. Salem dropped their opener 10-6 in a tight ball game Salem led 4-3 until late in the game. Aaden Rostance threw really well in the loss. He went 4.1 with 4 strikeouts and only 3 earned runs allowed. At the plate, Evan Barnes, Jaret Gibson and Rostance drove in runs. Landon Maxey was 2-2 with 3 runs scored, Payton Gullion added 2 hits and Zane Dodson scored a run.
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem 12u To Host Tournament Starting Tonight at Complex

The Salem 12u will host their tournament at the Complex this weekend starting with games tonight. Salem and South Central open things up at 5:340 followed by SC and Washington County with the Salem Washington County game to finish the night at 8:30. On Saturday the day begins with the...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Relay Highlights Their Annies Invitational

The Salem Lady Cats competed at the Annies Invitational yesterday. DuQuoin won the event with 134 points followed by Nashville and Marion. Charleston was 4 with Centralia 6 and Salem was 10th out of the 11 teams followed by Mt Vernon. The Lady Cats were led by the 4×800 relay...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Little League Results from 5-12-21

In junior league, Salem Tire beats Minor League 19-9 through 6 innings. Salem Tire took the early lead and never looked back. Jalen Inlow was the winning pitcher with 7 strike outs and 1 earned run through 3 innings and Colten Starnes finished off the game also adding 7 strike outs. Salem Tire was led, at the plate by Aiden Bass with 4 hits on the day, 1 RBI and 3 runs scored. Ben Ryan had a hit with 3 rbi’s as well as Micah Snyder adding 2 hits with 2 rbi’s and 3 runs scored with Wyatt McCarty also adding an RBI with his hit. On the mound for Minor League was Aiden Rose who struck out 7 as well in the losing effort. At the plate Silas Moats, Aiden Rose & Armani Dempsey had multi hit games with Aiden Rose driving in two runs and Armani Dempsey, Colten Rodgers and Anthony Wilborn all driving in a run as well. Salem Tire improves to 2 – 0 on the season while Minor League loses their season opener sitting at 0 – 1.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Fall To Central In Wild Game

The Salem Wildcats are 3-8 after falling to Breese Central at home 14-9. It was a wild start to the game as Central led Salem 7-6 after 2 innings. The Cougars would grab a 10-6 lead with 3 runs in the fourth before Salem would cut it to 10-9 with 3 of their own in the sixth. Central shut down the game in the final inning scoring 4 times. Salem couldn’t overcome 6 errors committed by their defense.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Nip Central 1-0

The Salem Lady Cats nipped Breese Central 1-0 at Tully Park. Salem scored in the opening inning when Avery Bass singled and moved to 2nd on a passed ball. She would advance to third on a bunt from Maya Susmena and score on a fielding error off the bat of Olivia Paulson. Delaney Kell was solid again in the circle allowing just one hit.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Bobcats Represent Salem Well At State Golf Tournament

The SIJHSAA junior high state golf tournament was held yesterday at the Rend Lake Golf Complex. Salem had 4 participants. Logan Lockhart finished tied for 16th along with Rhett Detering shooting 91s. Ryan Detering tied for 36th with his 107. In the girls division, Halle Nix also participated and shot 139.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Fall To Freeburg, Host Central Today....SC Routs Webber

The Salem Lady Cats fell to Freeburg in a makeup game 2-0. Salem only mustered one hit, a single from Makenna Smith as starter Lizzy Ludwig was very good. The Lady Cats are right back in conference action today when they host Breese Central. The JV softball team will play at Breese.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Use Long Ball To Beat Odin, SC Falls To St Anthony

The Salem Lady Cats traveled to Odin and earned a 14-2. Makenna Smith was the winning pitcher striking out 7. She also hit her 2nd and 3rd home runs of the season. Delaney Kell hit #3 and Olivia Paulson homered 2 more times giving her 5 on the year. Avery Bass finished 3-4.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem Shows Well At Meet of Champions Saturday

The Jr High Meet of Champions was held on Saturday at SCHS with junior high qualifiers from all over the southern part of the state competing. Winning Class L state titles for the Franklin Park Bobcats were Frank Podergois in the shot put, Noah Nix in the discus as well as the 4×200 relay team of Angel Salgado, Ryegan Warren, Kane Huggins and Keaton Gullion. Salgado was 2nd in the 7th grade 100, Holden Richardson 2nd in the Pole Vault, Cole Wimberly in the shot and Morgan Mickens in the discus as well as the 4×200 7th grade team of Warren, Robbie Shober, Salgado and Clark.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Use Long Ball To Nip Carlyle

The Salem Lady Cats win another nail biter, this time 4-3 over Carlyle on the road. Delaney Kell struckout 16, hit a home run and got the win. Olivia Paulson hit her 3rd homer of the season to tie the game. Makenna Smith hit her first high school home run, a 2-run shot.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Pound Carlyle To Snap Skid

The Salem Wildcats snapped out of their ski as they improved to 2-7 with a 16-4 win at Carlyle in 5 innings. The Cats led 1-0 after the first but would explode for 5 runs per inning in the next 3 to put the game away. Quentin Purcell went 2-4 with 4 RBI, Eli Rose drove in 3 along with Trent Boles, Rolen Adams and Hunter Daniels drove in 2 each with Isaak Williams adding an RBI. Blane Phillips and Carter Rose doubled, Adams, Purcell and Williams added triples. Griffin Day was the winning pitcher allowing 7 hits and 2 earned runs in 4 innings. Carter Rose got the final 3 outs.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Wednesday Night Little League Results

At the Little League Complex, Tee Ball was in action with First Christian Church playing Salem Business Center. Congrats to Scarlett Lewis of FCC for getting 3 hits and scoring 3 runs. DQ nipped Landers in coach pitch 1-0 with Grace Rau scoring the only run. In Minors, Edward Jones...