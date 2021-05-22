newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Standing Strong

wrir.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to your weekend. InterTribal is the show that the sun rises for each Saturday. No this isn’t a Mother’s day show, but there are some residual songs that are honoring the mother. Today’s show is simply a mix of old and new and just for your enjoyment. Walk in...

www.wrir.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horses#Laughing#Good Morning America#Intertribal#Native American Drum#Wrir#Native American Flute#Blue Sky#The Sun#Native American Musicians#Lakota Sioux Prayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwbgo.org

Joey Alexander Captures the Moment in an Uplifting New Single, "Summer Rising"

Pianist Joey Alexander has a few associations with the onset of summer. "I think summer is a time where we flourish," he tells WBGO. "It’s a time of maturing. So I decided to write this tune in the sense of being hopeful, looking forward to a time when we can perform, and in this uncertainty, we don’t feel obligated and we don’t feel stuck."
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): CROSS VAULT — “AS STRANGERS WE DEPART”

Each song on the new album is an immersive, time-traveling spell that seems to carry the listener back to a mythic age. They meld poignance and passion, heaviness and heartbreak, with an unmistakable feeling of reverence. It’s a devotional album meant to be savored, to be soaked up from start to finish, the kind of experience in which any sense of time passing vanishes. And thus we’re proud to present a full stream of it today.
Musicmetaltalk.net

Troy Redfern releases the “dark and moody” single Waiting For Your Love

Troy Redfern has released ‘Waiting For Your Love’, the first single from the album ‘The Fire Cosmic’, due on 6 August 2021 via RED7 Records. Troy says “I really wanted to try and capture the visceral vibe, atmosphere and swagger of this song. It’s dark, moody and is chock full of Rock ‘N’ Roll attitude.
Musiciconvsicon.com

Brutal Pop Artist SUN Shares New Single “Golden”

Franco-German brutal pop artist SUN shares her new single, “Golden,” today along with a music video, and announces her upcoming EP, Brutal Pop II, due out in Fall of 2021. The new release is the follow-up to her first EP, Brutal Pop, where SUN gave birth to her unique genre. Brutal Pop II pushes the boundaries even further, as SUN tastefully blends shades of pop, rock and metal in her relentless pursuit of powerful, beautiful music. SUN recorded the vocals and instruments on her own at home and multi-Grammy Award-winning engineer/producer Andrew Scheps (Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ziggy Marley) co-produced and mixed the EP. They worked together long-distance via Zoom.
Moviesorlandoweekly.com

Stand by Me 35th Anniversary

Terrific film adaptation of Stephen King's tale of four boys who decide to go in search of a body rumored to be that of a missing boy in the summer of 1959. In a small woodsy Oregon town, a group of friends--sensitive Gordie (Wil Wheaton), tough guy Chris (River Phoenix), flamboyant Teddy (Corey Feldman), and scaredy-cat Vern (Jerry O'Connell)--are in search of a missing teenager's body. Wanting to be heroes in each other's and their hometown's eyes, they set out on an unforgettable two-day trek that turns into an odyssey of self-discovery. They sneak smokes, tell tall tales, cuss 'cause it's cool and band together when the going gets tough. When they encounter the town's knife-wielding hoods who are also after the body, the boys discover a strength they never knew they had. Filled with humor and suspense, STAND BY ME is based on the novella 'The Body' by Stephen King.
Stereogum

Watch Duran Duran Play With Blur’s Graham Coxon & Trot Out Classics At Billboard Music Awards

Last week, new wave overlords Duran Duran announced their forthcoming album Future Past, and they dropped the lead single “Invisible,” which features guitar from Blur’s Graham Coxon. Last night, the band played “Invisible” for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards, the same show where Drake accepted an Artist Of The Decade award with his son. For the performance, Coxon joined Duran Duran. But the band didn’t just perform “Invisible.” They turned it into a medley with a couple of their undeniable bangers.
MusicBillboard

Duran Duran Performs 3-Song Medley at Billboard Music Awards

Duran Duran took the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 23) night for what was the legendary new wave band's first-ever BBMAs performance. And the British rockers did not disappoint. They performed a three-song medley from the Hammersmith Apollo in London encompassing two classic hits and their new single "Invisible," previewing new album Future Past, which features contributions from Graham Coxon, who joined the band for their BBMAs debut.
Altamont, ILmyradiolink.com

Lemonade Stand for EARS

Altamont third grader Jonah Jansen will open his lemonade stand for EARS (Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary) again this week. If you’d like to support the cause and get a tasty glass of lemonade, Jonah’s stand will be open on Main Street in Altamont from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:00-6:00 on Saturday and Sunday. If you’d like to follow Jonah’s quest to help connect people with four-legged family members, visit his Facebook page, No Better Option than Adoption.
Musicedmidentity.com

Subtronics to Bring CYCLOPS ROCKS to Red Rocks This Summer

Subtronics will be taking over Red Rocks this June with CYCLOPS ROCKS – the first full capacity show at the iconic venue since lockdown. Even in the face of the pandemic the bass music scene has continued to thrive over the past year due in part to the efforts of artists like Subtronics. While he’s consistently delivered stunning releases and took to streaming, he also unveiled a new imprint to help set the stage for an even more impressive year in 2021. Now, after unleashing singles like “Resist” with Ace Aura and “Bar Mitzvah Disaster” and announcing his placement on the lineups for a number of festivals, Subtronics has dropped the details for something truly special: CYCLOPS ROCKS.
Interior Designana-white.com

Rustic X TV Stand

A couple more passes of finish and this will have a new lease on life. Beginning as a mixture of reclaimed wood and some shelving that Brian Carla Baker Smith had in their garage, it will soon be sporting a television as life begins anew for our friends. The most gnarly pieces turned out to provide the most character. I think that is a wonderful observation of life. Great plan from Ana White!
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Kent Blazy announces ‘Me & My Guitar’

Kent Blazy has announced the release of his new album, Me & My Guitar, recorded, mixed and engineered by Matt Allen at Allentown Studios located in Nashville, TN and mastered by Mayfield Mastering. Kent Blazy and Josh Martin recorded all guitar and vocals on the project and collaboration of Human Touch Guitars by Jayboy Adams. The new music is available to order on Kent Blazy’s website kentblazy.com. Streaming and download is available on all digital music platforms.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Trumpet Master Tom Harrell: Mainstream Melodocist

Tom Harrell has been an active musician for over 50 years. After stints with a wide range of prominent bands including those of Horace Silver, Lee Konitz and George Russell, he came to maturity with the Phil Woods Quintet from 1983-1989. For the past three decades he has released a series of discs on roughly an annual basis that are consistently well-received. In 2018 he was the Jazz Journalists Association Trumpeter of the Year. In this next hour of Jazz at 100 Today!, we will begin our series on trumpet masters with Tom Harrell.
Musicloudersound.com

The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost launch with video for Slow Down

New Canterbury-inspired outfit The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost, who feature members of Engineers, Bluetones, theaudience and more, have released a video for their very first single Slow Down, which you can watch below. Slow Down is the first music from the band's upcoming debut album Afters, which will be...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Consequence

Damon Albarn’s Mullet Is Causing a Stir on the Internet

Damon Albarn has always been a virtual pop star thanks to his work in Gorillaz, but it looks like he’s now gone viral for an entirely different reason. On Saturday night, the Blur singer was one of many artists to play at Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm livestream. Instead of being smitten with his stacked setlist, though, fans were more taken by the debut of his brand new mullet.
MusicThe Ringer

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Review. Plus: Is Pop-Punk Back?

Olivia Rodrigo’s major label debut is out, so Charles Holmes invites on Tea Time host Kate Halliwell and producer Lani Renaldo to talk all things Sour (0:00). Then, Grace Spelman returns to the podcast! She, Charles, and Lani discuss the state of pop-punk (30:15:) and how Travis Barker became the mastermind behind its resurgence (46:50).
MusicPosted by
Consequence

BTS Perform “Butter” For First Time at 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

BTS just served up a heaping helping of “Butter” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The K-pop idols’ performance marked their first live rendition of “Butter” since its release just two days prior. On stage from Seoul, the septet sang the song across several elaborate set pieces, including one made to look the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Musicjohnnyborgan.blog

“Alias Anything You Please!” – Bob Dylan at 80.

We all contain multitudes. Thank God for the artists that, on our behalf, is able to dig into and convey the diversity and somersaults of both their own and our experience, the artists that don’t pussyfoot around and don’t turn a blind eye to human nature. Bob Dylan is one of them. May he stay forever young!
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Derrick Carter remixes Jaden Thompson’s hit, ‘Closer’

A heads-down, club-ready edit, Carter’s remix accentuates the bumping bassline while losing none of the funk and groove that makes the original so special. Destined to become one of the dance tracks of summer 2021, ‘Closer’ is currently sitting at #4 in Spotify’s UK House Music playlist, having picked up over 1 million Spotify streams and being named ‘Tune of the Week’ by both Arielle Free and Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 following its release last November on Cuttin’ Headz. Further remixes of the track from Higgo and The Martinez Brothers are also to come in June.
MusicTelegraph

From Adele to Elvis: the 10 best Bob Dylan cover versions

Amazingly, not everyone likes Bob Dylan’s voice. Back in 1965, Mitch Jayne of bluegrass band The Dillards compared Dylan’s singing to “a dog with its leg caught on barbed wire,” an insult that has followed the great man around ever since. David Bowie called it “a voice like sand and glue” in his 1971 Song for Bob Dylan, although I think he meant it as a compliment. I’ve lost count of the number of people over the years who have told me they can’t listen to Dylan because “he can’t sing.”