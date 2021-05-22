newsbreak-logo
Knoxville Girls Soccer Ends Regular Season By Blanking Creston

By Derek Cardwell
Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville Girls Soccer Squad pitched a shutout over Creston on Friday night 2-0. Taylor Jones tallied two goals to up her team leading 13 on the season. The Panthers also pitched their sixth shut out of the season, and Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports the defense played especially well on Friday. Jones along with Hanna Linsley have 23 of Knoxville’s goals this season. While the dual effort has helped the Panthers to an 8-6 regular season record, Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports to be a threat in the regionals, he needs more girls to score goals.

