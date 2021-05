Colorful and healthy Thai Noodle Salad with peanut dressing is a wonderful meal to enjoy for lunch or dinner. No one ever said salads must be boring. Take this Asian-inspired spicy Thai Noodle Salad, for example. Don’t be put off at the thought of eating cold noodles. They are deliciously refreshing on a hot day, with the peanut sauce helping to tame the heat of the optional chili peppers, and the vegetables provide a contrast to the soft rice noodles. This recipe is an ideal healthy meal you can enjoy on the go or at home!