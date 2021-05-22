2021 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: Full coverage, TV schedule, channel for Round 3 on Saturday

Real Madrid go to Granada on Thursday in La Liga needing a win to stay in the title race. A loss or draw will all but hand the trophy over to Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos enter the day five points back of their city rival, who sit in first place, but a win will pull them within two points with just two games to go on the season. Real have dropped points in three of their last five games but cannot afford to do it again in the remaining fixtures. Granada, meanwhile, are comfortably mid-table.