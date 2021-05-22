2021 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: Full coverage, TV schedule, channel for Round 3 on Saturday
Two rounds of exciting action is now in the books this week at the 2021 PGA Championship, taking place at one of the most beautiful courses on Kiawah Island in South Carolina. We get right back to the excitement on Saturday as the third round goes down on the Ocean Course, and to the surprise of many, the top of the leaderboard features one of the best golfers of all-time ... who has not won a major in eight years.www.cbssports.com