A budding new watch company is beginning to make waves online after teasing a timepiece that combines two highly coveted watches in the luxury market. Social media users – from individuals on Twitter to users of China’s Weibo – and watch aficionados, alike, have noted the impending launch of a timepiece that, as fashion/streetwear site recently Hypebeast put it, “Lets you wear both the Royal Oak and Nautilus at the same time.” The product of Lugano, Switzerland-based GG S.A., which does business as Genius Watches, the new watch mashed up the easily-identifiable designs of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patek Philippe’s Nautilus, and with its “Genius Genta” name, the $5,000 creation appears to be a nod to Gérald Genta, the legendary designer behind both the Royal Oak and the Nautilus.