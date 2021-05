HUNTINGDON, Pa.- The Juniata softball team defeated Elizabethtown, 4-1 as they advance in the Landmark Conference Tournament. Juniata got off to a great start as they scored all four of their runs in the first inning. Cate Baran (Tyrone, Pa. / Tyrone Area HS) singled through the left side. Caleigh Love (Yardley, Pa. / Pennsbury HS) singled to center field which advanced Baran. Love and Baran each stole second and third, respectively. Alison Superka (Orefield, Pa. / Parkland HS) singled down the left-field line to score Love and Baran. Catherine Miller (Huntingdon, Pa. / Huntingdon Area) doubled to right-center to bring home Superka.