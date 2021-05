The New York State Fair has confirmed two more free concerts for this year’s 18-day fair. Blue Öyster Cult will perform on the Chevy Park stage on Sept. 1, and Three Dog Night will perform on Aug. 26. The NYS Fair has not formally announced either show, but its website lists both shows at 7 p.m.; times may change as most fair concerts take place at 2 p.m. or 8 p.m.