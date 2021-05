The Kelly Walsh girls softball season put the finishing touches on an impressive regular season Tuesday night with an 8-1 victory over rival Natrona County at Crossroads Park. With the win, the Trojans (12-1, 11-0 Class 4A West) finished unbeaten in conference play and improved to 3-0 against the Fillies on the season. The Trojans, whose only loss was a non-conference defeat at Cody on April 30, will be the West top seed at next week's inaugural state tournament in Gillette.