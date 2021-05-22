Kane, Mount, Alexander-Arnold: England's alternative Euro 2020 XI based on FPL points

Man City (-110) +240 Chelsea (+320) Liverpool (-350) +480 Southampton (+900) Mohamed Salah ($9,700): This hasn't been a great season for Liverpool, and it hasn't been Salah's personal best season, either. Still, he has been one of the best goal scorers in the Premier League this season and has surpassed his league goal output from last season. He also has been in good form of late, as he has goals in three of his last four matches. Liverpool still have an outside chance of making the Champions League this season, so the incentive is still there for them to push hard to win this game. They get a good matchup against Southampton, who have been the worst team in the league since the calendar flipped to 2021. They've also conceded the third-most goals in the league. Salah has great anytime goal scoring odds of -250, so he clearly stands out above the rest of the forwards on this slate.