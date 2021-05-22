Contest helps students highlight those who serve
SHERIDAN — VayAnn Harding, a third-grader at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School, admits she has some issues with her stepfather. She loves cats and he doesn’t. That didn’t stop Harding, however, from writing about Staff Sgt. Brant Knight for her entry in the “My Military Heroes” contest sponsored by the Sheridan County Veterans Village — AMNACS to help promote the nonprofit group’s effort to provide housing for area veterans.www.thesheridanpress.com