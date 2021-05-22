newsbreak-logo
Trail of judgments, bankruptcies followed businessman charged with PPP fraud

By Julie Manganis Staff Writer
Gloucester Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY — Felicia Carr laughed as she and her co-workers at Chelsea Morning Produce in Ipswich read the headlines about a Cape Ann man charged with fraudulently obtaining $661,000 in coronavirus pandemic assistance, then using the money to buy an alpaca farm. “Based on what I read, I don’t think...

www.gloucestertimes.com
Manchester-by-the-sea, MAGloucester Daily Times

Burglary investigation leads to discovery of guns

MANCHESTER — Police searching for items that were reported stolen from a Gales Point Road residence early Sunday — a burglary that was caught in part on a doorbell camera — ended up finding two unlicensed guns and ammunition in a Manchester man's apartment Sunday. Anil Wadia, 35, who lives...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Police/Fire

In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:. 11:55 p.m.: Colin Normand was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest after police were dispatched to Pratty's Cape Ann Vets at 10 Parker St. for a report of a fight taking place outside. Officers arrived to find two vehicles parked in the middle of Parker Street facing East Main Street and several individuals in the street yelling at each other. Police immediately noticed that one man, lated identified as Normand showed signs of being drunk, was barefoot and leaning back and forth on this feet while he spoke. Normand and another man told police they were leaving in Pratty's when an argument started with people in a passing car. Another person said that Normand grabbed and smashed a phone, which police said Normand confirmed. Police then spoke with the other group, who had a similar story. They said that Normand and others were seemingly "play fighting" in the street and that Normand threw his shoes at a taxi. Police then told Normand and the others that they could leave but that Normand would be receiving a summons to court on a charge of malicious destruction of property. Police said Normand became irate that he was being charged and began yelling expletives as a crowd gathered outside the bar watching. When told he was being arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, police said he resisted. While police placed Normand into the cruiser, he yelled at the cops they were dead and that "I'm going to end you."
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Janey: Boston to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May...
Gloucester, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Former chamber President Frank Cousins taking job at Gloucester City Hall

GLOUCESTER — Former Essex County Sheriff Frank G. Cousins Jr. has been appointed as Gloucester's temporary chief administrative officer. Cousins, a Newburyport resident, will help Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken with the city budget “and whatever she needs me to help her with,” he told the Gloucester Daily Times on Monday while driving to Gloucester to meet with the mayor.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

'In the same boat'

Thanks to the craftmanship of Gloucester resident Gino Mondello, a dory now sits in the front lobby of the new Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA at Gloucester Crossing. Installed Friday by a crew of volunteers including the Y’s Tim Flaherty and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, the dory represents the past, present and future of Gloucester.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Shooting range closure almost official

While police have stopped using the firing range in West Gloucester, the city is working out the details before officially closing up shop forever. The City Council will host a public hearing on Tuesday, May 25, to receive comments and questions from the public prior to voting on deleting the entire "Article V. West Gloucester Firing Range" city ordinance and adding “Article V. - Sec.21-87 - Reserved ... To never be used as a firing range or shooting range again.”
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
wamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Correction

The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531. Due to a reporter's error, the original version of the story, "Rockport Town Meeting takes 7-plus hours to tackle warrant," published online only, required correction. In that version, the Finance Committee's vote to recommend the Proposition 2 1/2 override was misrepresented, and June Michaels was not the only member to vote against it but one of three.