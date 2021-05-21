In The Fight For LGBTQ Rights, Lessons From The 1990s Culture Wars

Joe Biden is not exactly shy about the claims he is making for his multi-trillion public spending programme. Not content with name-checking Franklin Delano Roosevelt at every opportunity, the President claims to have already outdone FDR’s New Deal by creating more jobs — 1.3 million of them — in his first 100 days than anyone in history. Following this week’s triumphant address to Congress, he moved on to Georgia — a key Southern state that swung to the Democrats last November and thereby enabled him to get his measures past the Senate. Biden told a rally in Duluth: “You began to change America, you’re helping us prove that democracy can still deliver for the people. All America wants to thank you.” What he meant, of course, is that Americans should be thanking him.