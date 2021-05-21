In The Fight For LGBTQ Rights, Lessons From The 1990s Culture Wars
The new documentary miniseries "Pride" on FX focuses each of its six episodes on one decade in the fight for LGBTQ rights in the U.S. Academy Award-nominated director Yance Ford is behind the episode called "The Culture Wars." It focuses on the '90s, as the country moved from the Reagan years to a Clinton presidency, the AIDS epidemic was peaking, and the country became deeply divided politically over gay rights and other hot-button issues. Back then, Ford was just in college.www.lakeshorepublicradio.org