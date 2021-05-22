newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Sporcle Saturday: Pitcher 10+K career games

By Ted Mulvey
soxmachine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucas Giolito turned in a nice performance on Wednesday afternoon, striking out 11 Twins over 8 innings. It was the second start of the season Giolito has struck out at least 10 batters and the twelfth in his career. With the outing, Lucas moves into a tie for fifth place all-time on the franchise leaderboard. He’s three off from third place and six off from second place, so it isn’t inconceivable that he’s in the top-3 by season’s end.

www.soxmachine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Randy Johnson
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Nolan Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporcle#White Sox#The White Sox#Twins#Career#Multiple Games#Franchise History#Quiz Parameters#Completion Attempts#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBontapsportsnet.com

White Sox Top Five Options To Replace Luis Robert

The Chicago White Sox have once again found themselves in a jam. After losing star outfielder Eloy Jimenez in spring training due to a torn pectoral muscle, the team once again struggles with a serious injury in the outfield. On Sunday, centerfielder Luis Robert suffered a Grade 3 Hip Flexor Strain, forcing the young star to miss ‘12 to 16 weeks‘.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers demote rookie pitcher after game; will they have 3 catchers in Seattle?

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers optioned rookie right-hander Alex Lange to Triple-A Toledo after Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs. The Tigers will announce a corresponding move on Monday. They are expected to activate catcher Wilson Ramos from the 10-day injured list. If that’s all they do, it will be...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ranking the most Kobe Bryant-esque games in Jayson Tatum’s career

We’ve all seen the side-by-side videos showing off the similarities between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant by now. However, it seems Jayson Tatum shares a similar playstyle to Bryant, as the two worked out together before Bryant’s tragic death. Thanks to Tomasz Kordylewski, there is a YouTube clip proving how...
Burlington, COburlington-record.com

Cougars Saturday baseball game postponed

The Burlington Cougars baseball game at Front Range Christian has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather. The teams will try to reschedule the contest, officials said. The Cougars’ next scheduled game is Tuesday at 3 p.m. at home against Limon, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A.
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett's suspension reduced to five games

PITTSBURGH –– Major League Baseball reduced Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett’s suspension for “inciting a benches-clearing incident” from seven games to five. Following an agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association, MLB altered the length of the suspension without citing a specific reason for the reduction. Garrett’s suspension...
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY Game Day: Yankees at Rays – Tuesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The New York Yankees hope to reverse recent fortunes at Tropicana Field when they visit Tampa Bay for three games with the Rays. The New York Yankees continue their recent hot streak with a visit to the archrival Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field this week. The Rays swept the Yankees at Yankee Stadium when these two teams last saw each other in April, but New York has since found new life.
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY Game Day: Orioles at Mets – Tuesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The Mets commence a two-game home series with the visiting Orioles at Citi Field Tuesday night. And all of a sudden, the Mets are red hot. It no longer matters whether it was a rat or raccoon inside the Citi Field tunnel Friday night — what matters is that the Mets have won five straight, a streak that culminated with this past weekend’s three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks.
New York City, NYTimes Herald-Record

Tri-Valley pitcher Jacob Yager throws perfect game, fans 20

GRAHAMSVILLE – When the final Liberty batter was caught looking at a fastball for the final out of Tuesday’s game, Tri-Valley pitcher Jacob Yager and catcher Keith Feliciano stared at each other and thought, “Did that really happen?”. There wasn’t a lot of commotion or celebrating but everyone knew something...
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

Madison Bulldogs JV Baseball Splits Games on Saturday

Madison Bulldogs JV Baseball team had two games on Saturday. In game one, Madison won game one 3-2 against SF Washington. With the game tied at 2, Jared Kennington delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to put the Bulldogs up late. Kennington also picked up the win, pitching two and two-thirds innings and striking out four. The Bulldogs couldn’t pull a win together in game two, losing to Dell Rapids 2-1. Kennington and Carson Wolf each had two hits in the loss.
Yankton, SDkynt1450.com

Bucks Drop Two Baseball Games Saturday in SF

The Yankton Bucks baseball squad lost two games Saturday night in Sioux Falls. Roosevelt nipped Yankton 2-0 and O’Gorman rolled past the Bucks 11-1. Yankton is 5-20 against Class A teams this season and is seeded 11th in the state.
MLBNBC Sports

Murphy's game plans creating confidence in A's pitchers

The Athletics dig the long ball, apparently. Each of the A’s runs scored in their 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Friday night came on home runs. Oakland hit four in total. A’s catcher Sean Murphy, who crushed a two-run homer in the win, has found...
Arkansas StateKait 8

A-State falls at Troy in game two Saturday

TROY, Ala. (5/15/21) – Will Nash pitched a career-long eight innings, but the Arkansas State baseball team could not overcome a three-run third inning by Troy, falling 3-1 on Saturday at Riddle-Pace Field. Nash pitched his fourth straight quality start for the Red Wolves (16-27, 8-12 SBC) but strong pitching...
MLBpilotonline.com

Charlotte pitchers stifle Tides in series’ fourth game

Charlotte starter Felix Paulino and three relievers held the Norfolk Tides to four hits Friday night as the host Knights won 5-1 at Truist Field. Charlotte (4-6) took a 3-1 lead over the Tides (3-7) in the Triple-A East series, which has two games remaining before Norfolk finally gets to play its home opener Tuesday at Harbor Park.
MLBLookout Landing

Sporcle Friday: Most Outfield Assists in Mariner History

The outfield assist is sick as hell. It always feels real good to air out the arm, and you get to publicly embarrass someone in the process. It’s like, hey idiot, you could have just stayed put. Instead, you trusted your human legs to go faster than a baseball. That’s just bad practice.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Clippers-Mavericks Game 1 Set for Saturday

The NBA announced on Tuesday morning via their communications Twitter account that the LA Clippers will begin their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, May 22. The tweet did not specify a time for the game, or any of the other seven matchups taking place over the...