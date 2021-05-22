Sporcle Saturday: Pitcher 10+K career games

Lucas Giolito turned in a nice performance on Wednesday afternoon, striking out 11 Twins over 8 innings. It was the second start of the season Giolito has struck out at least 10 batters and the twelfth in his career. With the outing, Lucas moves into a tie for fifth place all-time on the franchise leaderboard. He’s three off from third place and six off from second place, so it isn’t inconceivable that he’s in the top-3 by season’s end.