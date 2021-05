The ryokan, with its communal baths and spare guestrooms lined with tatami mats, is a historic symbol of Japanese culture. Adrian Zecha’s first encounter with one of these inns, largely found in the countryside and often run by industrious families, was back in the 1950s. At the time, the Indonesian hotelier, best known for founding Aman Resorts in 1988, was living in Tokyo and working for Time magazine. It was an era, he recalls, when the affluent, educated, and genteel sought out their favorite ryokans as retreats.