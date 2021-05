The Nintendo Switch is going to get a pair of new Lucasfilm games from Disney. Or rather, some old ones that are getting some new releases. Disney officially announces that they will bring a pair of SNES-era Lucasfilm games to the Nintendo Switch. As you can see above, the games in question are the little-known Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its even more little-known sequel Ghoul Patrol. Both games are 16-bit run-and-gun style games where you must save your town from a horde of zombies and other monsters. While neither games sold particularly well, they did get critical acclaim for their graphics, humor, and surprisingly deep and complex gameplay.