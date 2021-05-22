Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 07:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Windsor National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend, low to mid 80s, may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 60s across Lake Champlain, and in the mid 60s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. Even when the water temperature is below 70 degrees, hypothermia and loss of dexterity can occur in 45 minutes or less. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket! * Gusty winds are also expected this weekend with gusts up to 20 mph from the west. If boating on large bodies of water, these strong winds can increase the likelihood of overturning your boat, canoe or kayak due to increased wave heights.