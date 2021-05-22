Tesla’s stock market valuation is preposterous. What attracts the faithful to this ridiculously-priced stock?

The stock price of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD), a medical devices company best known for Impella, the world’s smallest heart pump, looks attractive at current levels of $280, despite it being up 2x from the levels of $132 it was at on March 23, 2020, when broader markets made a bottom due to the spread of Covid-19. This marks a significant outperformance compared to the S&P which has moved 85% since its March 2020 lows, with the resumption of economic activities as lockdowns are gradually lifted and vaccination programs have been initiated in multiple countries. This outperformance of Abiomed can be attributed to higher demand for Impella 5.5, and the company’s better than estimated results over the recent quarters. Impella helps pump blood out of the heart and pumping it into the aorta, bypassing the left ventricle. The device has gained popularity over the last few years, and this has led to strong sales growth for Abiomed.