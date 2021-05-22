newsbreak-logo
Tesla’s stock market valuation is preposterous. What attracts the faithful to this ridiculously-priced stock?

By David Olive
thepeterboroughexaminer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Inc. is one of the longest-running hoaxes in stock-market history. The pioneering electric-vehicle (EV) maker itself is real enough. Tesla made a record half million vehicles last year. Its 2020 revenues of $38 billion have more than doubled in the past three years. The Palo Alto, Calif., company also...

www.thepeterboroughexaminer.com
Stocksfintechzoom.com

MSFT Stock – Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. inched 0.37% higher to $251.72 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 0.21% to 4,188.13 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.24%. falling 0.24% to 34,312.46. This was the stock’s second consecutive...
Stockspulse2.com

CNET Stock Price: Over 7% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) increased by over 7% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) – an integrated Internet advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and enhanced value-added blockchain services provider serving enterprise clients – increased by over 7% pre-market. This is why it happened.
StocksForbes

Here’s Why Abiomed Stock Is Attractive After A 20% Drop

The stock price of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD), a medical devices company best known for Impella, the world’s smallest heart pump, looks attractive at current levels of $280, despite it being up 2x from the levels of $132 it was at on March 23, 2020, when broader markets made a bottom due to the spread of Covid-19. This marks a significant outperformance compared to the S&P which has moved 85% since its March 2020 lows, with the resumption of economic activities as lockdowns are gradually lifted and vaccination programs have been initiated in multiple countries. This outperformance of Abiomed can be attributed to higher demand for Impella 5.5, and the company’s better than estimated results over the recent quarters. Impella helps pump blood out of the heart and pumping it into the aorta, bypassing the left ventricle. The device has gained popularity over the last few years, and this has led to strong sales growth for Abiomed.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Can MicroStrategy's Stock Buck The Downtrend?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor hosted a meeting between Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and a number of North American Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners to discuss ways to improve the environmental impact of Bitcoin’s mining and transactions. MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics and mobile software company, had 92,079 Bitcoins...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dump Nio And Buy Tesla, Says Cramer

CNBC host Jim Cramer has advised investors to sell their shares in Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and buy shares in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) instead. What Happened: On the CNBC “Mad Money" lightning round, Cramer said investors in Nio should be switching to Tesla, as it is the “single best time” to buy shares in the Elon Musk-led company.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Nasdaq Composite Leads Stock Market Rally as Major Indices Seek to Close May in Gains

The current gains in the Nasdaq may help the index snap off the 2% loss it has accumulated thus far in May. The United States stock market has shown impressive upticks as the economy reopening has marked new promises for firms across the board. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) grew 0.54%, adding 186.14 points to 34,393.98. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP: .INX) added 41.19 points atop a 0.99% growth to 4,197.05. The gains are demonstrated by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) that rode on the back of tech stocks to close Monday’s session with 190.18 points, following a 1.41% upsurge to 13,661.17.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

TSLA Stock Up 4.4% on Monday, Tesla Found Guilty of Throttling Charging Speed in Norway

Tesla stock jumped approximately 271% in the past 12 months but has dropped approximately 14.06% year-to-date. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock closed Monday trading at $606.44, up 4.40% in respect to the opening price. During the after-hours trading sessions, TSLA stock traded around $607.50, 0.17% higher than yesterday’s closing price according to market analytics provided by MarketWatch. Tesla stock has been associated with the Bitcoin market after the company invested $1.5 billion in the BTC market. Additionally, Elon Musk‘s tweets keep provoking market volatility both in the Bitcoin and Tesla stock. The speculative aspect in the Tela stock that kicks in essentially when there are notable fundamental factors is likely to come in if Tesla fails to appeal a lawsuit that could cost it huge cash in Norway.
StocksUS News and World Report

Wall Street Slips in Choppy Trading as Energy Stocks Fall

(Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes slipped in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors cautiously awaited crucial data later in the week for more clues on the path of inflation. Exxon Mobil Corp shed 2.3%, weighing the most on the benchmark S&P 500, after sources said BlackRock Inc has backed four...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures firm as tech stocks rise on lower bond yields

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in mega-cap technology-related stocks as inflation worries ebbed and U.S. bond yields eased for the fourth straight day.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street rally led by Nasdaq

* Major U.S. indexes end higher; Nasdaq out front, up ~1.4%. * Communication Services leads major S&P 500 sector gainers. * Dollar slips; gold, crude up nearly 4%; Bitcoin up ~14%. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.61%. May 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought...
Stockswealthmanagement.com

Wall Street Aims to Make Sense of Confounding Bitcoin Swings

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street strategists face an almost impossible task in trying to analyze the outlook for Bitcoin and other tokens after a volatile rout. Even so, they are still trying, and some see the risk of more trouble ahead. At JPMorgan Chase & Co., a team led by Nikolaos...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microsoft, Apple, Disney Lead The Dow Jones Higher Monday

U.S. indices were trading higher throughout Monday's session amid a rebound in tech names and strength in reopening plays. Here's how each of the major indices performed for the trading day:. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.56% at $343.96. The Invesco QQQ Trust...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Stocks Push Higher, Shrugging Off Recent Volatility

Wall Street stocks were back in rally mode Monday, shrugging off recent bouts of volatility and embracing hopes for brighter days as the pandemic ebbs. High inflation readings, chaos in the cryptocurrency markets and supply chain challenges as major economies reopen have stymied equities in recent weeks, but concerns about their effects on business took a back seat as this week's trading got underway.