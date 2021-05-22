newsbreak-logo
Weekend Recap: Vax-a-Million registration; Rocky River Reservation murder investigation; Deer go for a swim

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are a few of the top stories from FOX8.com this week, in case you missed them. Registration for the Ohio Vax-a-Million opened on Tuesday. Ohioans 18 years and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can enter to win the $1 million prizes. Those 12 to 17 who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can enter for a four-year, full ride scholarship to any state college or university.

