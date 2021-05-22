newsbreak-logo
Soldier Who Allegedly Fed Artillery Unit Cannabis Cupcakes During Live-Fire Exercise Facing 18 Charges

By Daniel Richardson
UNILAD
UNILAD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A soldier who allegedly administered cannabis to colleagues without their consent is facing 18 charges, including eight counts of administering a noxious substance. The Canadian army gunner was reportedly working in the canteen at the army’s Combat Training Centre at CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick, where she allegedly prepared cannabis-laced cupcakes before distributing them to colleagues. The artillery unit was unaware of the contents of the cupcakes and went on to take part in a live-fire exercise.

