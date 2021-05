ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- For many Denver Broncos fans, rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II is the guy selected in this year's draft instead of a quarterback. Roughly three weeks ago the Broncos took Surtain at No. 9 in the first round of the NFL draft, with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones still available. And the Broncos were glad to do it, given Surtain was the highest-ranked player on their board when the pick rolled around.