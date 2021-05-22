Kansas high school girls swimming: Wichita East’s Dirkzwager wins three state titles

The Class 4A State Tennis Tournament turned into one big roller-coaster ride for McPherson High and Independence this weekend in Topeka. In a tournament that started with both schools having their former legendary coaches inducted into the Hall of Fame during opening ceremonies on Friday – the late Doug Gayer for MHS and Ken Brown for Independence – the schools seemingly were joined at the hip throughout the weekend as they turned the tournament into a 2-team duel with wild emotional swings.