Kansas high school girls swimming: Wichita East’s Dirkzwager wins three state titles
Wichita East junior Ariana Dirkzwager was the star of Friday's Kansas high school girls swimming Class 6A championship meet at Topeka's Capitol Federal Natatorium. Not only did Dirkzwager become a state champion for the first time by winning the gold medal in both of her individual events, the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle, she also anchored East's championship-winning 200-meter freestyle relay team and East's 400-meter freestyle relay team that finished in second place.