Billings, MT

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

KULR8
 4 days ago

————— 243 FPUS55 KBYZ 222151. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday. WYZ198-231500- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 350 PM MDT Sat May 22 2021. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Rain showers likely....

www.kulr8.com
Big Horn County, MT

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Big Horn; Carbon; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Park; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Wheatland; Yellowstone Warm temperatures to bring increased flows on rivers and streams Warm temperatures will increase snowmelt across area mountains resulting in a significant increase in flows on rivers and streams by mid week. While flooding is not anticipated on larger rivers, there is a chance that some smaller streams could reach bankfull in the foothills, producing minor flooding. At the very least, stream flows will be much higher and faster with the increased snowmelt. Rises will first occur on smaller streams flowing out of the foothills, eventually arriving on larger rivers. The rate and strength of the water rises will be determined by how warm temperatures get over the mountains, as well as whether temperatures remain above freezing overnight. Any precipitation will result in strong and sudden increases. Bank erosion will increase as stream flows increase, making river banks unstable. For those living near waterways, this may be the last chance to finalize preparations for runoff season. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. Activities near waterways should be completed as soon as possible. Those planning recreation activities on or near the water, should be prepared for changing conditions and significantly higher and faster flows. Please report any flooding to local law enforcement and have them relay the report to the National Weather Service.
Yellowstone County, MT
West Yellowstone Digest

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in West. Yellowstone

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in West. Yellowstone: Sunday, May 16: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Monday, May 17: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance light rain then chance light snow during night;
Montana State
Alt 101.5

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Yellowstone County, MT
West Yellowstone Digest

Get weather-ready — West. Yellowstone’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in West. Yellowstone: Saturday, May 15: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night;