Forest landscape restoration (FLR) refers to the replenishment of ecological and productive functions in degraded and deforested landscapes. With the proclamation of the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030, FLR has gained global importance and traction, as it addresses the triad of human well-being, climate and biodiversity protection on a large scale. Meanwhile, through years of implementing landscape restoration activities, it has become increasingly clear that embedding interventions in the local communities is essential to the sustainability and success of such initiatives.