newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

This 100-Square-Foot Space Is a Home Office by Day and a Boys’ Bedroom by Night

By Laura Fenton
Posted by 
Domino
Domino
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From a quick glimpse at her sunny Instagram account (@deediary), you would never know what Dee Eke and her family went through last year. On top of the COVID crisis, Eke entered the pandemic battling mysterious health issues. She’d been feeling unwell for months, but her doctors chalked it up to her pregnancy. However, after her second son, Zak, was born in February 2020, the headaches and fogginess did not go away. With New York City locked down and a newborn and a 2-year-old at home, Eke spent months trying to figure out what ailed her.

www.domino.com
Domino

Domino

New York City, NY
946
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

 http://www.domino.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Boys#Home Office#Craigslist#Living Space#Work From Home#Office Space#Home Decor#Baby Toys#Covid#Carmeon Hamilton#Bedroom#Flexible Furnishings Eke#Parents#Choose Toys#Therapy#Brain Tumor#Goodness#Flor Tiles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Society
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Instagram
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

2021 Is the Year of Low-Lift Renovations, According to Pinterest’s Top Projects

Renovations went through the roof in 2020, and people aren’t done improving their spaces yet, even if we’re all breaking out of our quarantine shells. According to Pinterest’s latest data, searches for home renovation ideas went up 28 percent, compared to this same time last year (and five times that among Gen-Z users), marking the platform’s highest searches for projects ever.
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

Your Dream Bathroom, According to Your Zodiac Sign

After a year spent at home, bathrooms are now fully solidified as self-care meccas. That skin-care routine can only be so soothing, however, when you’re standing under the harsh glow of bad lighting and your sink can barely fit soap, let alone multiple face creams. The most grounding spaces reflect who you are inside, and what better way to connect with your inner world than through your astrological sign? Whether you’re a greenery-loving earth sign or an always-on-the-go fire sign, there’s an oasis with your name on it. Read on for bathroom design inspiration according to the zodiac.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

8 Off-White Kitchen Cabinets That Are Chic But Not Shabby

Bright white kitchen cabinets have become so ubiquitous that they’re on par with subway tile. But if warmth is what you crave, the stark shade might not be your best option. Instead may we suggest its less cool (er, undertone-wise) relative? Tinged with hints of gray or yellow, off-white gets a shabby-chic reputation, but don’t let its patina fool you: The shade can look contemporary when paired with the perfect backsplash, countertop, and lighting. Funky metals like copper and super-blond woods are a step in the right direction when it comes to putting an edgy spin on off-white kitchen cabinets, as you’ll see in these spaces.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

This Georgetown Row House Was Designed in 2020 Over—What Else?—Zoom

Normally, when interior designer Kiera Kushlan of Residents Understood first connects with a client, she meets with them in person, in their home, to get a sense of their personality and style. But 2020 was not normal times, and when a client who lives in Naples, Florida, bought a historic row house in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, the two linked up in the most 2020 way possible: over Zoom.
GardeningPosted by
Domino

This Gardener Grows 35 Herbs and Veggies on Her Tiny San Francisco Balcony

Like plenty of other people, photographer Leslie Santarina decided to give edible gardening a shot for the first time last year after waiting in one too many long lines at her local market. Pre-Covid, though, the life-long San Franciscan had other motivations for growing her own arugula, beans, beets, radishes and cherry tomatoes. “I didn’t want to pay $20 for salads in this city anymore,” says Santarina. “So, I decided to grow a garden out my door.”
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Creaky Floors and Leaky Windows Are the Selling Points of This 1600s British Home

Frequent outages and leaky windows would be on most people’s list of cons, but they’re exactly what still charms Alex Willcock about his 1600s West Sussex, England, house. “It’s full of surprises and adventure,” says the Maker & Son founder. “Whether the constant power cuts in winter that bring on a house full of candles and open fires, baby jackdaws falling down the chimney, wisteria covering the south side of the house with its heavenly scented purple throngs, or the sea of bluebells in the woods in spring, every season brings something new.”
LifestylePosted by
Domino

From Sisal to Jute, the Best Natural Fiber Rugs Are More Than Just a Seasonal Staple

Natural fiber rugs are synonymous with laid-back summers in California bungalows and Hamptons beach houses, but they’re not just for warm weather. These textiles are beloved by designers for their timelessness and proven durability—not to mention they’re incredibly affordable. While an 8-by-10-foot vintage Persian find will cost you thousands, a jute style in the same size is merely hundreds. We found nine options with staying power to prove that the best natural fiber rugs are much more than a seasonal swap-in. Read on for au naturel floor coverings both rustic and modern—don’t sleep on the patterned versions!—that will lay a solid foundation for any room, 52 weeks a year.
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

A SoCal Home Had Nowhere to Hang Outside—Now It has 4 Decks and 5 Pergolas

Most people who visit Tulum come home with a tan and a relaxed mindset, but when designer and real-estate agent Shirley Slee visited Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, she returned with a bright idea for her renovations: 1-by-1-inch pieces of wood. “I noticed them everywhere,” she recalls. “Vertical ones, horizontal; they were just so cool.” So she incorporated them into her latest project in Oceanside, California, building a fence, outdoor shower, and (five!) pergolas out of the thin slats. It only looks like Slee made the shack bigger, but the new exterior features really just add some much-needed dimension. “It makes it seem a lot grander,” she says.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Domino

Sonos’s Latest Take-Anywhere Speaker Lasts From Noon to Night on My Rooftop

Even though I live in Brooklyn, I’m determined to transform my new apartment’s rooftop into a tropical paradise for Slim Aarons–inspired all-day hangs. Think sunny colors, cool drinks, and Palm Springs vibes. And once I’m equipped with each of these vacation-leaning items, from laid-back seating to a pitcher that practically begs for batched margaritas, the only thing that’ll be missing is a crystalline pool. I’ll follow up with my landlord about that.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

I Paid Off My Mortgage by Building a Tiny Airbnb House—Now I Have 7 Listings

When your spouse goes on vacation, leaving you at home alone, you might jump at the chance to put whatever you want on the TV or leave dirty dishes sitting in the sink for a few more days than you normally would. But when Darrel Maxam’s wife, Patrice, left their home in Atlanta to go on a week-and-a-half-long trip, he didn’t just sit around. He took the last $16,000 he had saved up and turned a 16-by-16-foot shed into a getaway retreat. “Electrical, plumbing, tiling—I did all the work,” he says.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Domino

Nicole Richie’s Favorite Organization Tool Is as Laid-Back as She Is

There is one item that you can use to organize just about any room in your house and, odds are, you already own it: a tray. Nicole Richie, the founder of lifestyle and fashion brand House of Harlow 1960, swears by the laid-back solution, especially when it comes to storing and displaying her extensive jewelry collection. “I’ve always been a tray person,” she says, noting the non-obvious organizers make an appearance in her closet, office, kitchen, and living room. “It just helps me compartmentalize.”
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

How to Organize a Pantry If You Don’t Have One

City dwellers know all too well the hardship of having to deal with a small kitchen. At the top of this list is the absence of a pantry and grappling with the repercussions of such an inconvenience. Personally speaking, my fridge doubles as a pantry, housing everything from cereal boxes to packets of gum (yes, really). And while I have grown quite accustomed to this way of life, it’s neither sustainable nor practical.
ShoppingPosted by
Domino

What Professional Organizers Always Buy at IKEA

This time, you mean it. You have cleared your weekend schedule, prayed to Marie Kondo, and are finally ready to organize your home—or at least your living room. Your next step? A quick jaunt to IKEA: It has a professional-grade stamp of approval, after all. That’s right. Pro organizers love...
LifestylePosted by
Domino

Some of Our Favorite Kitchen Cabinet Pulls Cost $7 or Less

Finding the perfect kitchen cabinet pull is like completing a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle—you’ve finally created a masterpiece, but up until that point everything was totally confusing. With so many options on the market, and in so many different styles, picking the right pulls for your kitchen cabinets can be an overwhelming endeavor.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

The Top 3 Organization Tips We Learned From Amber Lewis’s Hall Closet Redo

When it comes to streamlined, aesthetically pleasing organization ideas, Amber Lewis’s are always high on our inspo list. The interior designer recently partnered with the Container Store to redo her home’s closets, and we took note of pretty much all her space-saving tricks. But it’s the hallway that really caught our attention. “I wanted something very specific for every space,” says Lewis. Her secret for tackling those hardworking, high-traffic areas? “Customize every inch.” Below, we’ve outlined three key takeaways from the designer’s hall closet design that will set you up for storage-system success.
LifestylePosted by
Domino

The 12 Best Picnic Blankets for When the Park Is Calling Your Name

You’ve scouted a location; packed splatter-paint Tupperware and a retro lawn chair; and created a tableau of wine, cheese, and crudités. The only thing missing? The perfect picnic blanket. Sure, you could grab an oversize beach towel and be on your way, but a proper blanket protects you from the elements—no grass stains here—and provides a soft cushion, no matter the terrain. Yet all are not created equal, and it’s important to consider where you’re headed before committing to a style.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Domino

Homes of the Future Will Be Built With This Unusual (and Sustainable!) Material

Soup, salad, pasta, tea—mushrooms are known for their versatility in the kitchen. But it turns out we didn’t know how useful they were outside of cooking until now. Mycelium, the gauzy, vegetative part of a fungus that allows it to reproduce, is gaining momentum among furniture designers, textile fabricators, and even builders, who are using it to make everything from sustainable lighting to organic insulation. The byproduct is cultivated from the forest floor; combined with a sterilized substrate like sawdust, hemp, or hay (it binds to woody matter—anything with cellulose); and left to grow naturally in an isolated chamber. Then it’s chopped up to create a mulch-like material that can be packed and molded into just about any form. “There’s barely any water, no electricity, and no petroleum-based products used in the process,” explains Danielle Trofe, who grows ultrachic lampshades from mycelium using a licensed mixture from Ecovative, a company best known for its mushroom packaging technologies. “You’re letting the power of nature do the manufacturing for you.”
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

An Entirely Self-Powered House (With a Secret Garden!) in Melbourne

The family had officially outgrown their Darwin, Australia, cottage. Four had become five, making the space cramped on a regular day, not to mention when up to 30 relatives and friends stopped by for weekend gatherings. A move was in order, but not just any place would do for the couple, a doctor and an IT specialist, and their three kids. Increasingly committed to eco-conscious living over the years, they had a specific vision: a home built of durable, environmentally friendly materials, powered by sustainable energy—ideally they’d even have excess to share back to the grid.