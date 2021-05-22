This 100-Square-Foot Space Is a Home Office by Day and a Boys’ Bedroom by Night
From a quick glimpse at her sunny Instagram account (@deediary), you would never know what Dee Eke and her family went through last year. On top of the COVID crisis, Eke entered the pandemic battling mysterious health issues. She’d been feeling unwell for months, but her doctors chalked it up to her pregnancy. However, after her second son, Zak, was born in February 2020, the headaches and fogginess did not go away. With New York City locked down and a newborn and a 2-year-old at home, Eke spent months trying to figure out what ailed her.www.domino.com