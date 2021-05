Mesa Verde National Park is one of those National Park Service units focusing upon the architecture, culture, and landscape of the Ancestral Puebloans who inhabited this area for over 700 years (600 – 1300 CE), leaving behind 600 cliff dwellings and over 5,000 known archaeological sites. There’s plenty to do, see, and learn about at Mesa Verde, and this Traveler’s Checklist can help you make the most of your time exploring the park.