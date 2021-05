WATCH NOW: Fisherman spots large object floating off NC coast -- and discovers a swimming bear. May 24—A large object seen floating Sunday in North Carolina's Bogue Inlet turned out to be a black bear, and it was very much alive. Robert Sawyers of Swansboro says he was out fishing with a friend when they spotted something odd in the choppy water and decided to investigate. "When we first saw it, we thought it was a log or something floating in the water, but the closer we got, we decided ...