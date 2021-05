A Norfork man has died in an ATV accident. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 31-year-old Justin Alan Underwood. The sheriff’s office report indicates Underwood was driving the ATV on Baxter County Road 108 southwest of Norfork and was going down a steep hill into a curve on gravel when the vehicle began to skid when the brakes were applied. Underwood lost control of the ATV, became sideways in the road and the vehicle rolled.