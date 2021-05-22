newsbreak-logo
Tips for Creating Your Retirement Investment Plan

By Mike Bergen
Times-Union Newspaper
 4 days ago

One of the questions we are most frequently asked is, “What should I be doing to save for retirement?” The first step is to start contributing to your retirement plan, either through your employer or through you own private plan. If you work for an employer who matches your contributions, the next step is make sure you capture all of your employer’s matching dollars. For example, if your employer matches 50% up to 6%, your goal should be to save at least 6% of your salary in order to earn every dollar your employer is willing to contribute to your plan.


