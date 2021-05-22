City considers solutions for PSST fund shortfall

City leadership considered multiple solutions to a shortfall in Norman’s Public Safety Sales Tax fund, including a slight tax increase that would go to a public vote, during a Thursday meeting.

The voter-approved sales tax funds school resource officers in Norman Schools, a new fire station, the construction of a new Emergency Operations Center and more. Voters ushered in the city’s first PSST in 2008.

But since FY2020, Norman has subsidized the PSST fund annually, using General Fund money to ensure the PSST accomplishes all its public safety initiatives as the fund’s revenues dip below its expenses.

The need for a subsidy isn’t a surprise, but the city believed the General Fund would be more equipped to support the PSST fund by now, city Finance Director Anthony Francisco said.

“When Public Safety Sales Tax II was envisioned, we knew this would happen — we knew that the revenue line would cross with the expenditure line,” Francisco said during Thursday’s Finance Committee meeting. “We knew that expenditures would grow faster than revenues, it’s just that it has been worse than we thought and the lines crossed earlier than we thought they would. We also thought we’d be in a better position in the general fund to absorb those additional costs.”

While some councilors were wary of the option, the city can call a local election on a slight increase to the sales tax itself. The current PSST II sales tax is at 0.5%. According to City Attorney Kathryn Walker, a 0.25% increase to that tax would eliminate the PSST fund’s need for a subsidy.

Should they decide to pursue a tax increase, councilors would need to decide how much of an increase they’d put to the vote and when to hold an election.

Ward 7 Stephen Tyler Holman proposed that the council use federal funds to pay off the city’s debt on the PSST. The debt amounts to about $13 million, and as its annual payment is about equal to the subsidy the PSST receives from the city’s general fund, eliminating the debt would nearly eliminate the subsidy, Francisco said.

But the money from the American Rescue Plan Act, which will provide Norman with millions in relief funds, can’t be used to pay off debt, according to Francisco, leaving the city without a source to pay off the debt.

“Really I’m just interested in exploring every possible way without asking voters for an increase,” Holman said.

Ward 4 Lee Hall proposed using some of the city’s ARPA money to fund the Emergency Operations Center, taking some of the financial pressure off the PSST. The city believes funding the operations center would be an acceptable use for the federal money, Walker said.

“I fully support using our ARPA funds to make sure we build an [Emergency Operations Center] that we can be proud of that actually meets the long term needs of our community,” Clark said “…Anything with the word emergency in it should not be shortchanged, so I fully support moving that forward now.”

Norman emergency response funding

In discussion about amendments to this year’s budget, Clark circled back to the amendments that reallocated planned Norman Police Department funding in June of last year.

The three amendments took a combined $865,000 and moved the money from a proposed increase to the NPD’s budget to several community programs and a city auditor.

“What else can we be doing to address some of the issues I think we were trying to address last June? and what does that look like?” Clark asked Thursday.

City Manager Darrel Pyle told councilors and the mayor that one option involves having the city’s fire personnel handle certain emergency calls.

Fire staff with certain training and certifications could respond to behavioral health calls, and federal funds would support expanded training for Norman fire personnel to take on those responsibilities, Pyle said.

“Since our police department is very well trained in these areas, we will be advancing the concept to train fire personnel in that exact same skill set to be the first responder in those behavioral health crises,” Pyle said.

The city will eventually be bringing the idea before the council as a recommendation, Pyle said.

“It solves the problem we’ve been battling with, and that is ‘Who would dispatch be able to contact not necessarily Monday-Friday 8-5 but after hours on the weekends when a lot of our nonprofits service providers are just not available or could not respond in nearly as quick a fashion as our fire personnel could?’” Pyle said. “We think we have an opportunity to do something fantastic that we think the rest of the country may follow our lead in that respect.”

Clark also asked that staff look into the possibility of creating a second city phone number, separate from 911, that residents could call in behavioral health crises.

Pyle said especially with the new Emergency Operations Center coming, creating a separate number or expanding training to help dispatchers consistently direct callers to the right emergency resources is “a viable solution.”

Holman backed Clark’s proposal, which he said echoes the requests he’s heard from constituents.

“The feedback that I heard a lot was that we didn’t want the police department to be the one responding, that we didn’t want it to be a subdivision of the police department — that people wanted a separate entity that could respond, at least initially, depending on what the call may be, and then the police can be there if they’re needed,” Holman said.