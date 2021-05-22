newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norman, OK

City considers solutions for PSST fund shortfall

By Emma Keith
Posted by 
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 4 days ago

City leadership considered multiple solutions to a shortfall in Norman’s Public Safety Sales Tax fund, including a slight tax increase that would go to a public vote, during a Thursday meeting.

The voter-approved sales tax funds school resource officers in Norman Schools, a new fire station, the construction of a new Emergency Operations Center and more. Voters ushered in the city’s first PSST in 2008.

But since FY2020, Norman has subsidized the PSST fund annually, using General Fund money to ensure the PSST accomplishes all its public safety initiatives as the fund’s revenues dip below its expenses.

The need for a subsidy isn’t a surprise, but the city believed the General Fund would be more equipped to support the PSST fund by now, city Finance Director Anthony Francisco said.

“When Public Safety Sales Tax II was envisioned, we knew this would happen — we knew that the revenue line would cross with the expenditure line,” Francisco said during Thursday’s Finance Committee meeting. “We knew that expenditures would grow faster than revenues, it’s just that it has been worse than we thought and the lines crossed earlier than we thought they would. We also thought we’d be in a better position in the general fund to absorb those additional costs.”

While some councilors were wary of the option, the city can call a local election on a slight increase to the sales tax itself. The current PSST II sales tax is at 0.5%. According to City Attorney Kathryn Walker, a 0.25% increase to that tax would eliminate the PSST fund’s need for a subsidy.

Should they decide to pursue a tax increase, councilors would need to decide how much of an increase they’d put to the vote and when to hold an election.

Ward 7 Stephen Tyler Holman proposed that the council use federal funds to pay off the city’s debt on the PSST. The debt amounts to about $13 million, and as its annual payment is about equal to the subsidy the PSST receives from the city’s general fund, eliminating the debt would nearly eliminate the subsidy, Francisco said.

But the money from the American Rescue Plan Act, which will provide Norman with millions in relief funds, can’t be used to pay off debt, according to Francisco, leaving the city without a source to pay off the debt.

“Really I’m just interested in exploring every possible way without asking voters for an increase,” Holman said.

Ward 4 Lee Hall proposed using some of the city’s ARPA money to fund the Emergency Operations Center, taking some of the financial pressure off the PSST. The city believes funding the operations center would be an acceptable use for the federal money, Walker said.

“I fully support using our ARPA funds to make sure we build an [Emergency Operations Center] that we can be proud of that actually meets the long term needs of our community,” Clark said “…Anything with the word emergency in it should not be shortchanged, so I fully support moving that forward now.”

Norman emergency response funding

In discussion about amendments to this year’s budget, Clark circled back to the amendments that reallocated planned Norman Police Department funding in June of last year.

The three amendments took a combined $865,000 and moved the money from a proposed increase to the NPD’s budget to several community programs and a city auditor.

“What else can we be doing to address some of the issues I think we were trying to address last June? and what does that look like?” Clark asked Thursday.

City Manager Darrel Pyle told councilors and the mayor that one option involves having the city’s fire personnel handle certain emergency calls.

Fire staff with certain training and certifications could respond to behavioral health calls, and federal funds would support expanded training for Norman fire personnel to take on those responsibilities, Pyle said.

“Since our police department is very well trained in these areas, we will be advancing the concept to train fire personnel in that exact same skill set to be the first responder in those behavioral health crises,” Pyle said.

The city will eventually be bringing the idea before the council as a recommendation, Pyle said.

“It solves the problem we’ve been battling with, and that is ‘Who would dispatch be able to contact not necessarily Monday-Friday 8-5 but after hours on the weekends when a lot of our nonprofits service providers are just not available or could not respond in nearly as quick a fashion as our fire personnel could?’” Pyle said. “We think we have an opportunity to do something fantastic that we think the rest of the country may follow our lead in that respect.”

Clark also asked that staff look into the possibility of creating a second city phone number, separate from 911, that residents could call in behavioral health crises.

Pyle said especially with the new Emergency Operations Center coming, creating a separate number or expanding training to help dispatchers consistently direct callers to the right emergency resources is “a viable solution.”

Holman backed Clark’s proposal, which he said echoes the requests he’s heard from constituents.

“The feedback that I heard a lot was that we didn’t want the police department to be the one responding, that we didn’t want it to be a subdivision of the police department — that people wanted a separate entity that could respond, at least initially, depending on what the call may be, and then the police can be there if they’re needed,” Holman said.

The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
1K+
Followers
155
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Norman Transcript

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Norman, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#City Attorney#Local Election#Tax Revenue#Corporation Tax#Federal Funds#Public Funds#Budget Relief#Fy2020#The General Fund#Finance Committee#Arpa#Norman Police Department#Npd#Psst Fund#General Fund Money#Expenditures#Expenses#Finance Director#Relief Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

Council hears public comment on budget, postpones EOC vote

While multiple Norman residents raised other concerns with the city’s FY2022 budget at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the overwhelming majority of attendees gave their input on the Norman Police Department’s budget and the city’s police spending. Last year, the city reallocated $865,000 of the NPD’s proposed budget increase into...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

City could revoke mask mandate Tuesday

The Norman City Council could rescind all of its COVID-19 pandemic ordinances, including the city’s mask mandate, during its meeting Tuesday night, an agenda shows. Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript Monday there will be presentations of the current state of the pandemic from the University of Oklahoma’s COVID Dr. Dale Bratzler, Norman Regional Health System’s Dr. Kate Cook and Cleveland County Regional Health Director Jackie Kanak.
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Oklahoma’s tax deadline is June 15; what you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY — Monday is the deadline to file taxes in many states across the country; but in Oklahoma, the deadline to file taxes has been pushed back to June 15. This is due to the historic winter weather back in February. As a result of the disaster declaration issued by FEMA, the Internal Revenue Service announced the tax deadline extension for all Oklahomans who live in or own a business in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties to provide relief for those affected by February’s historic winter storms.
Norman, OKstilwelldemocrat.com

Cole requests funding for numerous community projects

NORMAN — With earmarks officially making a return in the U.S House of Representatives after 10 years of non-existence, Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole is being given an opportunity to propose spending that will go toward improving their districts and state. Earmarks — or as the current House Appropriations Committee chair...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Former ODOC director appointed to vacant Oklahoma County Jail Trust seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Allbaugh, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, officials announced Monday morning. According to a news release from the Oklahoma County Detention Center, during Monday’s Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting, members filled...
Oklahoma StateUS News and World Report

Former Oklahoma Prisons Boss Picked for County Jail Trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system was appointed Monday to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel, which was created last year to oversee a jail long plagued with overcrowding, inmate deaths, escapes and crumbling infrastructure.
Oklahoma StateRegister Citizen

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Norman Transcript

Local COVID-19 hospitalizations down; Norman reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

In its update Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County over the past week, including nearly 50 in Norman. With 47 new cases recorded during the week of May 6-12, the City of Norman has now seen 14,303 cumulative COVID-19 cases. This week’s new case number is the same as last Wednesday’s, when the state also reported 47 new cases in Norman.
Cleveland County, OKNorman Transcript

Sheriff, commissioners announce PIO transition

Sheriff Chris Amason and Cleveland County Commissioners Darry Stacy and Harold Haralson announced a shift in duties for two staff members. Joy Hampton, who served as the public information officer for the county sheriff’s office, will shift to county duties while Mendi Brandon, who served as the sheriff’s quartermaster, will take over as the new public information officer.
Norman, OKNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO APPLY FOR AN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE. In accordance with Title 37, Section 522 and Title 37A, Section 2-141 Anna Victoria Evans-Kumar 751 S. Canadian Trails Dr., Norman, OK 73072 a Individual hereby publishes notice of its intention to apply within sixty days from this date to the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission for a Retail Spirits Store Licensee under authority of and in compliance with the said Act: That it intend(s), if granted such license to operate as a Retail Spirits Store establishment with business premises located at 751 S. Canadian Trails Dr. in Norman, Cleveland County, Oklahoma, under the business name of 9 East Liquor.