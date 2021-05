I have an idea for a Netflix series. Think Ted Lasso, but without the Midwestern charm and endearing life lessons. Oh, and the idiot coach has all the good players. I filled in when my son’s fifth-grade soccer team’s coach had to leave town for a college graduation last weekend and, predictably, it did not go well. Let me clarify: If you were an 11-year-old boy on the aforementioned fifth-grade soccer team, it went really, really well.