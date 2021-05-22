100 years ago in Spokane: The furloughed local Prohibition chief got arrested for being ‘highly intoxicated’
S.S. Murphy, chief of Spokane's federal Prohibition enforcement office, went out and got roaring drunk after he was laid off temporarily from his job. Spokane police found him "highly intoxicated" downtown. When they brought him to headquarters, he gave his name as John Smith. But police recognized him as the region's chief Prohibition agent and booked him into jail under his real name. They noted that he had been carrying his gun at the time.