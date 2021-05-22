Masks stay on at schools as COVID-19 vaccine rates rise
TRAVERSE CITY — Eyes are shifting toward next school year, but masks will remain on the faces of students, staff and visitors through the end of the current one. Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommend all people in a school building — even if they are fully vaccinated — continue to wear masks in the final few weeks of the school year marred by COVID-19.www.record-eagle.com