La Plata, NM

Re-elect Tim Wheeler for LPEA

By Editorials
Durango Herald
 4 days ago

As we approach the upcoming election for the La Plata Electric Association board of directors, let’s examine what’s at stake. LPEA is currently locked into a taxing wholesale contract with regional power cooperative Tri-State Generation and Transmission that will last another 29 years. This contract stipulates that LPEA cannot obtain more than 5% of its electric needs from local sources, which means we are sending 65 cents of every dollar we spend for wholesale power to Denver. This limitation on our ability to produce local, sustainable power does not serve our community; instead, it undermines our autonomy by preventing us from charting our own cleaner and less expensive course.

