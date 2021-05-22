What to Watch on Saturday: 48 Hours reports on a millionaire’s deadly treasure hunt

Secrets on Sorority Row (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a dark secret comes back to haunt two best friends when one’s daughter pledges a college sorority. Sweet Carolina (9 p.m., Hallmark) - This week’s new Hallmark movie is extra sweet because it’s set right here in North Carolina (but filmed in Vancouver, BC Canada). In the movie, Josie (Lacey Chabert) is a successful New York marketing executive who returns to her small hometown of New Hope, North Carolina, after a family tragedy. Josie is unexpectedly named the guardian of her niece and nephew — a development that shakes up the family dynamic — and she also reconnects with Cooper (Tyler Hynes), her high school boyfriend, who just happens to be the kids’ basketball coach. Gregory Harrison plays Josie’s father. So, where is New Hope? There are several unincorporated communities in North Carolina called New Hope, including one in Perquimans County. In one of the photos, the kids seem to be at an “Enchantment Under the Sea”-themed party, but I’m not sure that means it’s set near the coast. It’s more likely that Hallmark made up the name, because “New Hope” does sound extremely “Hallmarky.”