FLOYDS KNOBS — Though the organization has ended its community activities, the legacy of Save our Knobs will grow inside Floyd County parks for years to come. After 25 years, the board of directors for Save our Knobs decided to disband and donate the remainder of the organization’s treasury to the Floyd County Parks Department. The money was used to purchase 15 oak trees, which were planted Wednesday at Letty Walter Park, Garry E. Cavan Park, Galena-Lamb Park and Greenville Park.