Durango’s “dirty little secret”

I read with immense sadness the article in the Herald about the 17-year-old boy who died from a fentanyl overdose one week shy of his 18th birthday. I think I can speak on behalf of all of us in our community in offering our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and especially his parents. Many of us in La Plata County, including myself, have experienced similar tragedies, and we know your journey will be a long and difficult one. We all wish you peace.